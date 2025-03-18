With This Story, Is It Any Wonder Why the AP Is Still Banned...
Police Escort DOGE Staffers to Enter Institute of Peace After Standoff
This Is What Trump Had to Say About the Judge Who Tried Stopping...
Israel Bombards Hamas in Major Surprise Attack
VIP
The Right's Response to Antisemitism Is Exactly What Is Needed
'Promises Made, Promises Kept': White House Touts 'Good News' on Wholesale Egg Prices
HHS’ Civil Rights Office Announces Maine in Violation of Title IX by Allowing...
Take a Look at Some of the Criminal Aliens ICE Just Arrested in...
VIP
MSNBC Host Announces She's Leaving the Democratic Party on Live TV
IRS Whistleblowers Now Serving As Senior Advisors to Treasury Secretary Bessent
A Navy Warship Was Deployed to the Southern Border
This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet
Advocates for Censorship Upset That Terrorists May Not Have First Amendment Rights, Rubio...
Finally: Two American Astronauts Stranded in Space for 9 Months Will Return
Tipsheet

Texas AG Praised for Protecting the Unborn After Arrest of Abortionist

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 18, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday the arrest of a midwife who was allegedly performing illegal abortions and operating a network of clinics in the Houston area.

Advertisement

In a statement announcing the arrest of Maria Margarita Rojas, 48, who was also practicing medicine without a license, Paxton’s office made clear the state targets abortion providers, not patients.

An extensive investigation by Attorney General Paxton’s Law Enforcement Division revealed that Rojas owned and operated multiple clinics under the names Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, Clinica Latinoamericana Telge in Cypress, and Latinoamericana Medical Clinic in Spring. These facilities unlawfully employed unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals to provide medical treatment. Rojas also performed illegal abortion procedures in her clinics in direct violation of the Texas Human Life Protection Act.

In addition to the arrest, Attorney General Paxton’s Healthcare Program Enforcement Division filed for a temporary restraining order to shut down Rojas’s network of clinics to prevent further illegal activity. Under the Texas Human Life Protection Act of 2021, the Attorney General has the authority to seek civil penalties of at least $100,000 per violation for the unlawful performance of an abortion. Waller County District Attorney Sean Whittmore referred the case to Attorney General Paxton for prosecution.

Recommended

This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet Guy Benson
Advertisement

“In Texas, life is sacred. I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted,” Paxton said in a statement. “Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable.” 

Tags: TEXAS PRO-LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet Guy Benson
Top White House Aide Smacking Down a CNN Host Over Illegal Immigration Was Absolute Cinema Matt Vespa
With This Story, Is It Any Wonder Why the AP Is Still Banned From the White House Press Pool? Katie Pavlich
The Fake News Media Tried to Create a Sex Scandal Involving Trump. It Got Brutally Slapped Down. Matt Vespa
This Is What Trump Had to Say About the Judge Who Tried Stopping Him From Deporting Gang Members Jeff Charles
Police Escort DOGE Staffers to Enter Institute of Peace After Standoff Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet Guy Benson
Advertisement