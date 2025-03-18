Texas AG Praised for Protecting the Unborn After Arrest of Abortionist

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday the arrest of a midwife who was allegedly performing illegal abortions and operating a network of clinics in the Houston area.

In a statement announcing the arrest of Maria Margarita Rojas, 48, who was also practicing medicine without a license, Paxton’s office made clear the state targets abortion providers, not patients.

An extensive investigation by Attorney General Paxton’s Law Enforcement Division revealed that Rojas owned and operated multiple clinics under the names Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, Clinica Latinoamericana Telge in Cypress, and Latinoamericana Medical Clinic in Spring. These facilities unlawfully employed unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals to provide medical treatment. Rojas also performed illegal abortion procedures in her clinics in direct violation of the Texas Human Life Protection Act. In addition to the arrest, Attorney General Paxton’s Healthcare Program Enforcement Division filed for a temporary restraining order to shut down Rojas’s network of clinics to prevent further illegal activity. Under the Texas Human Life Protection Act of 2021, the Attorney General has the authority to seek civil penalties of at least $100,000 per violation for the unlawful performance of an abortion. Waller County District Attorney Sean Whittmore referred the case to Attorney General Paxton for prosecution.

“In Texas, life is sacred. I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted,” Paxton said in a statement. “Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable.”

