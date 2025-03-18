Top White House Aide Smacking Down a CNN Host Over Illegal Immigration Was...
Tipsheet

Take a Look at Some of the Criminal Aliens ICE Just Arrested in Northern VA Enforcement Operation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 18, 2025 8:00 AM
Gregory Bull

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its law enforcement partners announced the apprehension of more than 200 criminal aliens in “gang-infested” communities in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C. 

The targeted enforcement operation, which took place the first two weeks of March, focused on gangs, transnational organized crime, and other “egregious illegal alien offenders,” resulting in 214 arrests.

ICE highlighted some of those arrested:

  • A 26-year-old Salvadoran alien and member of MS-13 previously convicted for malicious wounding and larceny.
  • A 46-year-old, previously removed Salvadoran alien and member of MS-13 previously convicted for carrying a concealed weapon, trespassing, illegal re-entry after removal, and disorderly conduct.
  • A 40-year-old Salvadoran alien and member of MS-13 who is wanted by authorities in El Salvador for aggravated extortion.
  • A 37-year-old Jamaican alien previously convicted for second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
  • A 46-year-old Mexican alien previously convicted for indecent liberties with a minor and soliciting a minor for prostitution.
  • A 27-year-old Honduran alien previously convicted for object sexual penetration. The alien is currently detained pending removal proceedings. (ICE)

“Our communities in Virginia are safer today because our law enforcement officers stood between them and the danger,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Russ Hott. “During this enforcement operation, ICE and our law enforcement partners targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most gang-infested neighborhoods in Northern Virginia, and this resulted in 214 arrests.

“Over 200 arrests in such a brief time is an impressive number by any measure,” Hott added. “It is truly awe-inspiring to see what can be accomplished with the level of cooperation shared among our federal, state and local law enforcement partners.”


 

Tags: VIRGINIA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

