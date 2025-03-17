These Are the 26 House Democrats the NRCC Is Targeting to Expand Majority in 2026

The National Republican Congressional Committee on Monday released a list of 26 Democrats they’re targeting to expand Republicans’ House majority in 2026.

"House Republicans are in the majority and on offense," said NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson. "Meanwhile, vulnerable House Democrats have been hard at work demonstrating they are painfully out of touch with hardworking Americans. Republicans are taking the fight straight to these House Democrats in their districts, and we will unseat them next fall.”

The House Democrat targets include:

(CA-09) Josh Harder

(CA-13) Adam Gray

(CA-27) George Whitesides

(CA-45) Derek Tran

(CA-47) Dave Min

(FL-09) Darren Soto

(FL-23) Jared Moskowitz

(IN-01) Frank Mrvan

(ME-02) Jared Golden

(MI-08) Kristen McDonald Rivet

(NC-01) Don Davis

(NH-01) Chris Pappas

(NJ-09) Nellie Pou

(NM-02) Gabe Vasquez

(NV-01) Dina Titus

(NV-03) Susie Lee

(NV-04) Steven Horsford

(NY-03) Tom Suozzi

(NY-04) Laura Gillen

(NY-19) Josh Riley

(OH-09) Marcy Kaptur

(OH-13) Emilia Sykes

(TX-28) Henry Cuellar

(TX-34) Vicente Gonzalez

(VA-07) Eugene Vindman

(WA-03) Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

"Thanks to President Donald Trump, we believe the 2026 election is an opportunity election for House Republicans,” Hudson said on Fox News. “We are focused on the Trump agenda, which is very focused on the American people while Democrats are completely out of touch.”

Host Lawrence Jones was surprised by some of the Democrats on the list, pointing to races such as Ohio's 9th District and Texas's 28th District as "ambitious" targets.

"How did you select these districts because it seems like you're quite bullish," he wondered.

"Well we are bullish," Hudson replied. "Republicans are on offense thanks to Donald Trump. And if you look at the votes the House Democrats have taken in just the last couple weeks, they voted for the largest tax increase in American history, they voted to cut the child tax credit in half, they voted against many bills we put up to make your communities safer.

"They are just completely out of touch and then the last fight we had, every Democrat in the House but one said we want to shut the government down and what was the principle they were fighting for? They want to preserve waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government. It's silly, so we see a lot of opportunities in some of the seats you mentioned..."

The list comes as polling shows Democrat favorability hitting an all-time low.

Democrats had hit bottom, many said. They hadn’t. The Dems’ favorability has hit a new record low of 29%. The Party is trapped between a base that wants trans sports, open borders, DEI, ESG, Ukraine war, and mass censorship, and swing voters who really, really don’t. https://t.co/fhp2awRHjK pic.twitter.com/0GpgwMErBU — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) March 16, 2025