Democrats Have to Drop This Line (But Let's Hope They Don't)
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Historical Comparison for Today's 'Woke' Revolutionaries
Marco Rubio Was Asked About That Silly Pro-Hamas Activist Facing Deportation. He Gave...
Conservative Radio Host Points Out the Risk Senate Dems Are Taking With This...
Trump Makes His Enemies Insane
Disney Deserves a ‘Snow White’ Bomb, and So Does Hollywood
The Economy: We've Been Here Before
VIP
Conservative Radio Host Highlights the 'Good News' About Greenland's Election Results
Yes, Non-Citizen Terror Supporters Should Leave
Trump Administration on the Clock
Conservative Leaders Confront Death Penalty Errors Head On
Joe Biden’s Non-Presidency
Trump Energy Choices Saving America From Economic Disaster
Trump’s Tariffs: A Powerful Tool, But Nuance is Needed to Help Midwest Consumers
Tipsheet

Illinois Dem Wants to Decriminalize Attacks on Police Officers For Those Having Mental Health Episode

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 13, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar

An Illinois Democrat is pushing legislation critics argue will make it legal for people having a mental health episode to assault a police officer.

House Bill 3485 would "[provide] that it is a defense to aggravated battery when the individual battered is a peace officer and the officer responded to an incident in which the officer interacted with a person whom a reasonable officer could believe was having a mental health episode and the person with whom the officer interacted has a documented mental illness and acted abruptly," reports Fox News.

Advertisement

Two co-sponsors have signed on to state Rep. Lisa Davis’ bill. 

The blog Second City Cop questioned if this was the “dumbest proposed law ever.”

"If this passes, mental illness will be an excuse to attack and beat police officers. In fact, who wants to bet there will be thousands of people who suddenly have doctor notes that permit them to attack cops?”

The legislation only targets police officers, the blog notes, not other first responders. 

CWB Chicago argues that’s “probably by design,” as “Davis is married to a Chicago firefighter.” 

The legislation was widely criticized on social media.

Recommended

Bill Maher Had the Perfect Historical Comparison for Today's 'Woke' Revolutionaries Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The bill has been sent to the Rules Committee, where CWB Chicago says "bad legislative ideas are often sent to die." 

Tags: ILLINOIS POLICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Had the Perfect Historical Comparison for Today's 'Woke' Revolutionaries Matt Vespa
Marco Rubio Was Asked About That Silly Pro-Hamas Activist Facing Deportation. He Gave the Perfect Answer. Matt Vespa
Conservative Radio Host Points Out the Risk Senate Dems Are Taking With This Shutdown Move Matt Vespa
Trump Makes His Enemies Insane Kurt Schlichter
If This Is the Reaction to the Senate Dems' First Move on the Spending Bill, They Better Rethink It Matt Vespa
Mahmoud Khalil's Wife Has Quite the Narrative on What Happened to Her Husband Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Historical Comparison for Today's 'Woke' Revolutionaries Matt Vespa
Advertisement