Illinois Dem Wants to Decriminalize Attacks on Police Officers For Those Having Mental Health Episode

An Illinois Democrat is pushing legislation critics argue will make it legal for people having a mental health episode to assault a police officer.

House Bill 3485 would "[provide] that it is a defense to aggravated battery when the individual battered is a peace officer and the officer responded to an incident in which the officer interacted with a person whom a reasonable officer could believe was having a mental health episode and the person with whom the officer interacted has a documented mental illness and acted abruptly," reports Fox News.

Two co-sponsors have signed on to state Rep. Lisa Davis’ bill.

The blog Second City Cop questioned if this was the “dumbest proposed law ever.”

"If this passes, mental illness will be an excuse to attack and beat police officers. In fact, who wants to bet there will be thousands of people who suddenly have doctor notes that permit them to attack cops?”

The legislation only targets police officers, the blog notes, not other first responders.

CWB Chicago argues that’s “probably by design,” as “Davis is married to a Chicago firefighter.”

The legislation was widely criticized on social media.

The bill has been sent to the Rules Committee, where CWB Chicago says "bad legislative ideas are often sent to die."