'Delete, Delete, Delete': FCC Launches Sweeping Deregulation Initiative

Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, announced Wednesday a new initiative that enlists the public’s help in identifying “unnecessary” regulations the agency can eliminate.

The new effort titled “In re: Delete, Delete, Delete” is in response to President Trump’s executive orders that seek to "usher in prosperity through deregulation.”

“For too long, administrative agencies have added new regulatory requirements in excess of their authority or kept lawful regulations in place long after their shelf life had expired,” Carr said in a statement. “This only creates headwinds and slows down our country’s innovators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. The FCC is committed to ending all of the rules and regulations that are no longer necessary. And we welcome the public’s participation and feedback throughout this process."

The public notice explains the agency is looking for comment on deregulatory initiatives that would encourage investment from American firms in "modernizing their networks, developing infrastructure, and offering innovative and advanced capabilities."

“The American people expect and deserve a government that will efficiently deliver great results,” Carr added. “We are committed to doing exactly that at the FCC."

