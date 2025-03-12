Flashback: When Democrats Demanded 'DOGE'
Tipsheet

Trump Says Attacks on Tesla Dealerships Will Be Considered Acts of Domestic Terrorism

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 12, 2025 9:30 AM
Pool via AP

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that violence directed at Tesla dealers and other companies will be considered acts of domestic terrorism.



As Trump stood outside the White House with Elon Musk looking at which Tesla he would purchase as a show of support for his senior adviser, a reporter asked him about suggestions that crimes against Tesla dealerships should be labeled acts of domestic terrorism.

“I will do that, I’ll do it. I’m going to stop them,” Trump said. 

Charging stations have been torched and Tesla vehicles and dealerships nationwide have been vandalized, shot at, and attacked with Molotov cocktails.

“Those people are going to go through a big problem when we catch them," he continued. "We’ve got a lot of cameras up, we already know who some of them are. We’re going to catch them. And they’re bad guys. They’re the same guys that screw around with our schools and universities, the same garbage. And, no, we’re going to catch them. And let me tell you, you do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you and you’re going to go through hell.” 

Trump ended up choosing the Tesla Model S and said he would pay full price by check.

