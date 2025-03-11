Trump Is Buying a Tesla as a 'Show of Confidence and Support for Elon Musk' Amid Nationwide Protests

President Donald Trump said he is buying a Tesla in a show of support for his senior adviser Elon Musk amid nationwide protests against his electric car company.

Advertisement

“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.

“They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?” Trump continued. “In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Tesla car owners , dealerships and charging stations have been targeted nationwide by protesters and vandals over Musk's involvement with the Trump administration's newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Protesters rallied outside Tesla dealerships on Saturday, holding signs denouncing Musk and DOGE, and cars and windows at an Oregon Tesla dealership were damaged by gunshots fired by protesters last week. A man was also arrested after Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon. Additionally, several Tesla charging stations have been set on fire in Massachusetts, and the U.S. attorney’s office in Colorado charged a suspect after police say they found a number of explosives and concerning messages at a Tesla dealership. (Fox News)

A number of social media users on X joined in, sharing photos of their confirmed purchases, while others said they were buying Tesla stock. Even Fox News' Sean Hannity shared with viewers that he, too, is buying a Tesla.

Musk thanked Trump and a number of those who showed their support for Tesla on X.

As Matt reported earlier this morning, some of the left-wing activists protesting the electric carmaker are being paid to do so.