What a Federal Worker Said About DOGE Is Laughable...and It's Not Because She...
This CNN Commentator Did Not Want to Talk About the Dems
Zelensky’s Latest Move Proves He Didn't Have the Cards Following His Oval Office...
Trump: I Want Thomas Massie Gone
VIP
Why Another Liberal Media Figure Scampered Away
Democrats Are Just the Worst People
The Headlines Have Caught Up to Mike Rowe. Now What?
Reparations Are a Bad Idea
Rand Paul Proves You Can Protect Liberty and Security at the Same Time
Don't Be an Ah'Bal
Trump Is Reclaiming the Founders’ American Dream
Workplace Raids Suffocate Illegal Immigration Incentives
Feds Should Not Nationalize Payment Processing
Tariff War Will Be Disastrous for Ordinary Americans and Canadians
Tipsheet

New Video Confirms What We've Long Suspected About These Anti-Elon Protests

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 11, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

I’ve never seen so much hate directed at a man since…Donald Trump. Trump derangement syndrome has become more like the chickenpox. It’s annoying, but it’s now passed and lying dormant, ready to re-emerge as political shingles. It afflicts only liberals, but even now, it’s dissipated because they’ve hurled everything at the president, only to have him reclaim his former job from Joe Biden. It’s total defeat, but now Elon Musk, an Andrew Yang Democrat at heart, is the new whipping boy because he’s a Trump supporter, helms the Department of Government Efficiency, and is wealthy. 

Advertisement

Democrats have no problem with billionaires unless they don’t vote a certain way. Musk couldn’t care less, though his detractors have resorted to violence, attacking Tesla dealerships. It’s not widespread, but they are becoming more frequent and violent. And to the shock of no one, these left-wing activists are being paid to cause mayhem. 

"I get paid to be out here,” said the man holding an anti-Musk sign.  “Definitely. 100 percent," he added.

Is it ActBlue? That’s the allegation.

Since January, the anti-Musk clowns have been besieging Tesla dealerships. Molotov cocktails were whipped out for some (via CBS News):

Graffiti on a Tesla dealership sign. Molotov cocktails thrown in another dealership's lot. Tesla charging stations set on fire. Across the country, the electric vehicle company's facilities and vehicles are being hit with protests and violence over Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration. 

[…] 

Jan. 29 - Feb. 11: Police in northern Colorado arrested Lucy Grace Nelson after the 42-year-old allegedly caused between $5,000 and $20,000 in damage to a Tesla dealership starting on Jan. 29 and later returned several more times in February. According to police, Nelson vandalized the Tesla dealership by spray-painting "Nazi" under the dealership's entrance sign and started small fires on the lot by igniting molotov cocktails inside vodka bottles. Nelson was charged with malicious destruction of property and remains in custody. 

March 3: In Maryland, graffiti was found at a Tesla dealership a day after demonstrators gathered to protest Musk. The graffiti said "No Musk" with a sign that resembles a swastika. 

March 4: Police in Massachusetts reported seven Tesla charging stations that were intentionally set on fire. 

March 6: A 39-year-old man was accused of vandalizing several Tesla vehicles with stickers of Musk in the Boston suburb of Brookline, calling it "free speech." Harrison Grant Randall was charged with six counts of defacing property. A pre-trial hearing for Randall is scheduled for May, according to CBS News Boston. It's unclear if he has entered a plea. 

March 6: Police in Portland, Oregon, said that at least seven shots were fired at a Tesla dealership on Thursday, damaging three cars and shattering windows, according to CBS affiliate KOIN. 

Recommended

Trump: I Want Thomas Massie Gone Matt Vespa
Advertisement

All of this is because DOGE is exposing government waste.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump: I Want Thomas Massie Gone Matt Vespa
The Headlines Have Caught Up to Mike Rowe. Now What? Salena Zito
Democrats Are Just the Worst People Derek Hunter
This CNN Commentator Did Not Want to Talk About the Dems Matt Vespa
Zelensky’s Latest Move Proves He Didn't Have the Cards Following His Oval Office Blow Up With Trump Matt Vespa
Judge Halts Attempt to Deport Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil, but Is That Even the Whole Story? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump: I Want Thomas Massie Gone Matt Vespa
Advertisement