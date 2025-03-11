New Video Confirms What We've Long Suspected About These Anti-Elon Protests

I’ve never seen so much hate directed at a man since…Donald Trump. Trump derangement syndrome has become more like the chickenpox. It’s annoying, but it’s now passed and lying dormant, ready to re-emerge as political shingles. It afflicts only liberals, but even now, it’s dissipated because they’ve hurled everything at the president, only to have him reclaim his former job from Joe Biden. It’s total defeat, but now Elon Musk, an Andrew Yang Democrat at heart, is the new whipping boy because he’s a Trump supporter, helms the Department of Government Efficiency, and is wealthy.

Democrats have no problem with billionaires unless they don’t vote a certain way. Musk couldn’t care less, though his detractors have resorted to violence, attacking Tesla dealerships. It’s not widespread, but they are becoming more frequent and violent. And to the shock of no one, these left-wing activists are being paid to cause mayhem.

"I get paid to be out here,” said the man holding an anti-Musk sign. “Definitely. 100 percent," he added.

Is it ActBlue? That’s the allegation.

Since January, the anti-Musk clowns have been besieging Tesla dealerships. Molotov cocktails were whipped out for some (via CBS News):

Graffiti on a Tesla dealership sign. Molotov cocktails thrown in another dealership's lot. Tesla charging stations set on fire. Across the country, the electric vehicle company's facilities and vehicles are being hit with protests and violence over Elon Musk's role in the Trump administration. […] Jan. 29 - Feb. 11: Police in northern Colorado arrested Lucy Grace Nelson after the 42-year-old allegedly caused between $5,000 and $20,000 in damage to a Tesla dealership starting on Jan. 29 and later returned several more times in February. According to police, Nelson vandalized the Tesla dealership by spray-painting "Nazi" under the dealership's entrance sign and started small fires on the lot by igniting molotov cocktails inside vodka bottles. Nelson was charged with malicious destruction of property and remains in custody. March 3: In Maryland, graffiti was found at a Tesla dealership a day after demonstrators gathered to protest Musk. The graffiti said "No Musk" with a sign that resembles a swastika. March 4: Police in Massachusetts reported seven Tesla charging stations that were intentionally set on fire. March 6: A 39-year-old man was accused of vandalizing several Tesla vehicles with stickers of Musk in the Boston suburb of Brookline, calling it "free speech." Harrison Grant Randall was charged with six counts of defacing property. A pre-trial hearing for Randall is scheduled for May, according to CBS News Boston. It's unclear if he has entered a plea. March 6: Police in Portland, Oregon, said that at least seven shots were fired at a Tesla dealership on Thursday, damaging three cars and shattering windows, according to CBS affiliate KOIN.

All of this is because DOGE is exposing government waste.