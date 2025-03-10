Journalist Summed Up His Reaction to the Dems' Antics After Trump's Address to...
CNN Host Wasn't Impressed With the Dems' Latest Social Media Strategy
What This MSNBC Panel Said About Ukraine Isn't Shocking
Here's How You Know Dems Are Aware That Trans Athletes Is a Losing...
Democrats and Media Undermine DOGE Mission and Continuing Resolution
Rubio Makes Major Announcement Regarding USAID Programs
A CBS Reporter Went to the Border and Witnessed the 'Trump Effect' Firsthand
DC Scrubs Sanctuary City Webpage
VIP
Americans Deserve More Information on One Part of Rollins' Plan to Reduce Egg...
Jasmine Crockett Keeps Promoting Illegal Immigration
GOP-Appointed Judges Who Rule Against Trump Aren’t ‘Principled’ and ‘Cautious’
Rubio Is Right About Hamas Supporters on Student Visas
Chip Roy: Democrats Desperately Want to Turn the Lights Off to Stop Elon...
Democrats Are Trying To Kill DOGE By Killing Continuing Resolution Proposal
Tipsheet

Monmouth University Reportedly Closing Its Polling Institute

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 10, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Monmouth University is reportedly planning to close its polling institute that focused on both New Jersey politics and national contests.

In recent years, university administrators have weighed whether it was worth it to keep the institute afloat, which has been losing money and failing to attract enough students, the New Jersey Globe reports. Beyond that, there were concerns about the university’s image when polling results proved to be inaccurate.

Advertisement

The institute’s surveys in the 2021 gubernatorial election, for instance, showed Gov. Phil Murphy leading comfortably, but it ended up being a very tight race with Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

In a Star-Ledger op-ed, [the institute’s polling director Patric] Murray questioned the continued utility of horserace polls, and his own methodology changed after that election; Monmouth polls in recent years have not featured direct head-to-head contests, instead asking respondents their thoughts on each candidate separately. 

Nonetheless, Murray’s departure from the polling institute is not a voluntary one; he will be receiving a severance package that is still under discussion. It’s not clear what the exact timeline for closing down the polling institute will be, but it seems unlikely that the pollster will be doing any polling for this year’s governor’s race.

The prospective departure of Monmouth from the polling scene leaves a greatly diminished New Jersey polling landscape in its wake. (New Jersey Globe)

As many highlighted on social media, the handwriting's been on the wall for quite some time. 

Recommended

Journalist Summed Up His Reaction to the Dems' Antics After Trump's Address to Congress in Three Words Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags: POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journalist Summed Up His Reaction to the Dems' Antics After Trump's Address to Congress in Three Words Matt Vespa
Do Normal People Pay Any Attention at All to These Democrat Lunatics? Kurt Schlichter
Dem Senator Ditches Wife for CEO of Democrat Media Operation Matt Vespa
Rubio Makes Major Announcement Regarding USAID Programs Leah Barkoukis
A CBS Reporter Went to the Border and Witnessed the 'Trump Effect' Firsthand Leah Barkoukis
Rubio Is Right About Hamas Supporters on Student Visas Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Journalist Summed Up His Reaction to the Dems' Antics After Trump's Address to Congress in Three Words Matt Vespa
Advertisement