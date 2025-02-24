Musk Issues Warning After Some Agencies Push Back on 'HR' Email

Multiple federal agencies are pushing back on a federal government-wide email asking employees for a list of what they worked on in the past week.

The email, sent Saturday, asks workers to provide "approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager." It instructed respondents to not include classified information or attachments. The deadline given was Monday at 11:59 p.m.

In a statement, the Office of Personnel Management said the emails were sent as "part of the Trump Administration's commitment to an efficient and accountable federal workforce," and that "agencies will determine any next steps."

But many agencies cautioned workers about complying.

Defense Department Statement on OPM Mail Guidance. pic.twitter.com/fq8V7ltI2A — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) February 23, 2025

🚨State Department urges all employees to ignore OPM accomplishment email pic.twitter.com/x9E4eJ5VDs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel sent employees a note about the email.

“The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures," he said.

“When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses,” Patel continued. “For now, please pause any responses.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reportedly sent similar guidance to intelligence community officers.

“Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, I.C. employees should not respond to the OPM email,” Gabbard wrote, according to The New York Times.

On Monday, Elon Musk warned that the email should be taken seriously.

Those who do not take this email seriously will soon be furthering their career elsewhere https://t.co/EFVCjnXWrl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

On Sunday, he explained why it mattered.

"In some cases, we believe non-existent people or the identities of dead people are being used to collect paychecks. In other words, there is outright fraud," he wrote on X.