There Was Something Different About Macron's Arrival to the White House
Here's What Bongino Has to Say About His New Job at the FBI
VIP
Great Vibes at CPAC 2025
MSNBC Legal Analyst Blows Apart Narrative That Trump Is 'Losing' Legal Battles
Ilhan Omar Did Not Just Say That About Americans
Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon...
The Associated Press' Headline Over the Murder of the Israeli Hostages Is Beyond...
Jane Fonda Shows She Doesn't Know What 'Woke' Means
CBP Taking Over USAID Office Space in DC
VIP
Carville's Prediction About the Trump Admin Shows the 'Liberal Propaganda Machine Is Worki...
Democratic Rep. Endorses Cuomo for Mayor, Speaks to Possibility of Gubernatorial Run
Here’s How Much Gavin Newsom Requested in Wildfire Relief Funds
You Won't Believe Who Chicago Authorities Just Set Free
DOGE Requires Rethinking, Reform and New Initiatives Before US Debt Market Collapses
Tipsheet

Musk Issues Warning After Some Agencies Push Back on 'HR' Email

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 24, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Multiple federal agencies are pushing back on a federal government-wide email asking employees for a list of what they worked on in the past week.

The email, sent Saturday, asks workers to provide "approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager." It instructed respondents to not include classified information or attachments. The deadline given was Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Office of Personnel Management said the emails were sent as "part of the Trump Administration's commitment to an efficient and accountable federal workforce," and that "agencies will determine any next steps."

But many agencies cautioned workers about complying.

FBI Director Kash Patel sent employees a note about the email. 

“The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures," he said. 

“When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses,” Patel continued. “For now, please pause any responses.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reportedly sent similar guidance to intelligence community officers.

“Given the inherently sensitive and classified nature of our work, I.C. employees should not respond to the OPM email,” Gabbard wrote, according to The New York Times.

Recommended

There Was Something Different About Macron's Arrival to the White House Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

On Monday, Elon Musk warned that the email should be taken seriously. 

On Sunday, he explained why it mattered. 

"In some cases, we believe non-existent people or the identities of dead people are being used to collect paychecks. In other words, there is outright fraud," he wrote on X.

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was Something Different About Macron's Arrival to the White House Katie Pavlich
You Won't Believe Who Chicago Authorities Just Set Free Guy Benson
MSNBC Legal Analyst Blows Apart Narrative That Trump Is 'Losing' Legal Battles Matt Vespa
Here's What Bongino Has to Say About His New Job at the FBI Katie Pavlich
Ilhan Omar Did Not Just Say That About Americans Matt Vespa
Black Radio Host Warns Dems Will Never Win Again If They Don't Abandon This Nonsense Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There Was Something Different About Macron's Arrival to the White House Katie Pavlich
Advertisement