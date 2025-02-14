Florida Now Has the 'Strongest' Illegal Immigration Enforcement Laws in the Nation

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed what he called the nation’s “strongest legislation” to combat illegal immigration in the country.

“We are ahead of the curve on ending the illegal immigration crisis,” the Republican governor said. "We didn't sit on our hands. We got to work."

The $298 million would be allocated to hire more than 50 new law enforcement officers focused on immigration, plus grants to equip and train local agencies, bonuses for officers who assist in federal operations, and reimbursement for leasing detention facilities. The proposal also mandates the death penalty for immigrants who commit capital offenses while in the country illegally. Democrats and civil rights advocates say that provision is unconstitutional, citing previous Supreme Court precedent. The laws would increase penalties for all crimes committed by immigrants in the country without authorization, and would create a new crime of entering the state after coming to the U.S. illegally. As part of the compromise, lawmakers did away with a previous proposal to strip the governor of much of his emergency powers on immigration. A provision that drew bipartisan criticism repeals a law that allows Florida students who are in the country without legal authorization to qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities. (AP)

"We all had one common goal, and the goal was to solve the crisis of illegal immigration through the vision of President Trump," House Speaker Daniel Perez said. "We may have had different ways of how to get there, but at the end of the day those are discussions that were healthy, necessary, and make democracy way better after the conversation has been had."

The bill I signed today makes Florida the strongest state in the nation for immigration enforcement. This legislation will enlist state and local law enforcement to assist the Trump Administration with re-establishing the rule of law, removing illegal aliens from our country, and… pic.twitter.com/qsnvydxhE7 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 14, 2025