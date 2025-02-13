The Trump Purges at the FBI Will Help His New FBI Director Rebuild...
Of Course, USAID's Fingerprints Are All Over the Russian Collusion Hoax
Former GOP Gov Reacts to Being Called a 'D**k' by CNN Host
Trump Is Considering Going This Route to Increase the Pace of Illegal Alien...
Hamas Reverses Course on Released Hostages After Trump Threatens to 'Let Hell Break...
Denver Public Schools Take Legal Action Against DHS for Revoking 'Sensitive' Location Stat...
Another American Imprisoned Abroad Has Been Released
What Police Revealed About the Suspect Who Rammed a Car Into Munich Crowd
VIP
Chilling Audio of the Titan's Implosion Has Been Released
RFK Should Rescind Biden's Cancer Research Grant
BREAKING: The Senate Has Voted on RFK Jr.’s Nomination for HHS Secretary
Here's This Democrat's Reasoning As to Why Most Women Don't Go Into Manufacturing
Caught on Camera: Islamist Nurses Fired for Threatening to Kill Patients in Australia
Bernie Sanders Flew Off the Handle Again About DOGE
Tipsheet

Survey Shows How Much Support Harris Has in Hypothetical CA Gubernatorial Race

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 13, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t decided on her future political plans since losing the 2024 presidential election, but should she enter California's 2026 gubernatorial race, her prospects look better than other potential Democratic candidates. 

Advertisement

A new survey from Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics/The Hill shows Harris as the frontrunner, with support from 57 percent of Democratic primary voters.

Former Rep. Katie Porter follows, at 9%, 4% support former Speaker of the California State Assembly Antonio Villaraigosa and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalaki respectively; 17% are undecided. Without Harris on the ballot, a plurality (45%) are undecided, while 21% support Porter, 9% Villaraigosa, and 5% Kounalakis. (Emerson College Polling)

“Support for Harris is strongest among women (60%), Hispanics (61%), and Black Democratic voters (64%),” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “If Vice President Harris enters the Democratic Primary, she would start as the clear favorite. Without Harris in the race, the primary is wide open. Former Rep. Porter leads the pack, performing well among voters with college degrees (26%) or postgraduate degrees (25%).”

Recommended

Democrat Faces of Failure Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Harris was evasive when asked recently about her future plans as she toured destruction from the wildfire in the Pacific Palisades.

“I have been home for two weeks and three days,” she said. “My plans are to be in touch with my community, to be in touch with the leaders and figure out what I can do to support them, and, most importantly, to lift up the folks who are surviving this extraordinary crisis.”

 

Tags: CALIFORNIA KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Faces of Failure Kurt Schlichter
BREAKING: The Senate Has Voted on RFK Jr.’s Nomination for HHS Secretary Madeline Leesman
Of Course, USAID's Fingerprints Are All Over the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Caught on Camera: Islamist Nurses Fired for Threatening to Kill Patients in Australia Guy Benson
If It Please the Court, Who the Hell Asked You? Ann Coulter
Here's This Democrat's Reasoning As to Why Most Women Don't Go Into Manufacturing Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Faces of Failure Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement