Tipsheet

What Police Revealed About the Suspect Who Rammed a Car Into Munich Crowd

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 13, 2025 9:30 AM
Andreas Gebert/dpa via AP

Nearly 30 people, including children, were injured Thursday when a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker rammed a car into a crowd in Munich, Germany.

Munich police spokesman Christian Huber said the man came up behind a police vehicle that was trailing the Verdi trade union rally.

"[Police] colleagues caught the attacker. One shot was fired at the vehicle. The attacker was arrested. We currently estimate that we have at least 28 people injured, some seriously,” Huber said, according to BBC. "The exact number has not yet been determined. As regards the attacker, what we can say is that he is a 24-year-old Afghan, with asylum seeker status."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the suspect “must be punished” and “leave the country.”

"This perpetrator cannot hope for any leniency. He must be punished and he must leave the country," Scholz told reporters, according to Reuters. 

"If it was an attack, we must take consistent action against possible perpetrators with all means of justice," he added.

Tags: GERMANY TERRORISM

