USAID Whistleblower Says He Was Forced to Attend DEI Boot Camp

A USAID whistleblower says he learned the hard way what happens to employees of the agency who report corruption.

Former USAID director Mark Moyar told Fox News' Jesse Watters he was fired from his job at the agency when he reported one of his subordinates for criminal conflict of interest.

Moyar explained that shortly after he spoke up, he was accused of publishing classified information, which was used to justify firing him. He's been in court for three years trying to get the agency to "turn over the facts."

EXCLUSIVE: USAID whistleblower, Mark Moyar, reveals what happened when he raised concerns that the agency was a corrupt money pit. He found out the hard way that reporting corruption gets you in a lot of trouble… pic.twitter.com/I1BINBd0qp — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 6, 2025

The former USAID employee cautioned that it would take a long time and forensic accountants to reveal all aspects of of the agency's waste, fraud, and abuse. He said USAID bureaucrats devised "very crafty ways to hide money," so much so that when he was there during the first Trump administration, they were finding programs political appointees didn't know about. He also explained how USAID workers excelled at rebranding, at one point reclassifying a feminist women's book club in another country into a counter terror program, claiming it's because women are key fighters in the battle against terrorists.

Moyar went on to share how entrenched diversity, equity, and inclusion is in the agency, relaying how he was put through a DEI boot camp of sorts during his orientation where he was given the identity of a Scandinavian woman and forced to take part in a "privilege walk."