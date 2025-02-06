CIA Reportedly Offers Entire Workforce Buyout Offer

The Central Intelligence Agency made a buyout-style offer to its entire workforce on Tuesday, similar to the one proposed to most federal workers last month in an effort to downsize the government. The offer made to intelligence workers is reportedly to better align the CIA with President Trump’s agenda.

Advertisement

In addition to the offer, the CIA is also reportedly freezing the hiring of those already given a conditional offer, according to The Wall Street Journal, with some offers potentially being rescinded if the candidate's background doesn’t align with the CIA’s new priorities.

Trump administration officials have said the offers are also meant to signal to those who oppose Trump’s agenda to find work elsewhere. Ratcliffe told the White House to extend the same buyout package to the CIA, the aide said, believing it would pave the way for a more aggressive spy agency. A CIA spokeswoman said the move was part of an effort to “infuse the agency with renewed energy.” In his confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe promised to launch more hard-edge spying operations and covert action, naming drug cartels and China as key adversaries. “To the brave CIA officers listening around the world, if all of that sounds like what you signed up for, then buckle up and get ready to make a difference,” he told lawmakers last month. “If it doesn’t then it’s time to find a new line of work.” Trump’s CIA will have a greater focus on the Western Hemisphere, targeting countries not traditionally considered adversaries of the U.S., the aide said. For example, the CIA will use espionage to give Trump extra leverage in his trade negotiations, potentially spying on Mexico’s government amid the ongoing trade spat, the aide said. The CIA will also take on a significant role fighting Mexican drug cartels, the aide said, which Trump designated as terror groups on his first day in office. (The Wall Street Journal)

Similar to the deferred resignation offer given to most federal workers, employees at the CIA are being offered about eight months of pay and benefits.