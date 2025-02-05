Army Recruiting Numbers Surge After Trump Win

The U.S. Army posted its best recruiting numbers in more than a decade in December, with America’s youth excited to serve under President Donald J. Trump’s 'America First' leadership, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth argued.

In December, 346 soldiers enlisted each day, the "most productive December in 15 years," U.S. Army Recruiting shared on X. "Our Recruiters have one of the toughest jobs - inspiring the next generation of #Soldiers to serve. Congratulations and keep up the great work!"

.@USAREC had their most productive December in 15 years by enlisting 346 Soldiers daily into the World's greatest #USArmy!



Our Recruiters have one of the toughest jobs - inspiring the next generation of #Soldiers to serve.



Congratulations and keep up the great work! #BAYCB pic.twitter.com/OkgdnwzZHb — U.S. Army Recruiting (@usarec) February 4, 2025

In October 2023, the Army unveiled a series of sweeping changes to its recruiting enterprise, including an expanded focus on a larger share of the labor market and the creation of a specialized talent acquisition workforce. The Army surged medical providers to Military Entrance Processing Stations across the country to help make the enlistment process more efficient, and leveraged innovative new technologies to reach expanded audiences and help identify candidates interested in military service. There was also a notable expansion of the branch's Future Soldier Preparatory Course, which helps potential recruits overcome academic and physical fitness barriers to service, while allegedly "not sacrificing quality for quantity." Still, the U.S. military missed its recruiting goals by 41,000 in 2023. In 2024, the Army announced it was cutting its force by 24,000 in a restructuring to "help the service fight in future wars."(Fox News)

"BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong 'America First; leadership of @realDonaldTrump, Hegseth added, sharing the news.

BREAKING: In December 2024, the @USArmy had its best recruiting number in 12 years.



In January 2025, the Army hit its best recruiting number in 15 YEARS.



BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong “America First” leadership of @realDonaldTrump. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 4, 2025

The woke stuff was just deadly for military recruitment, and everyone in the service had horror stories. The idea that you would basically repel the southern and/or Scots-Irish white guys who have historically been the backbone of the American military was just nuts. https://t.co/SUJl3aKlY5 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 4, 2025

Young men have always been drawn to service—to seek challenge, discipline, and purpose.



When we tell them the military is about strength and dominance, they rush to join. When we lecture them about “equity”, they walk away.



Peace Through Strength is the way forward. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/rmIx0ECcWP — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) February 5, 2025

The amount of BACK we are

Is incalculable https://t.co/3oeHWOEnNp — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 5, 2025