Army Recruiting Numbers Surge After Trump Win

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 05, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

The U.S. Army posted its best recruiting numbers in more than a decade in December, with America’s youth excited to serve under President Donald J. Trump’s 'America First' leadership, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth argued.

In December, 346 soldiers enlisted each day, the "most productive December in 15 years," U.S. Army Recruiting shared on X. "Our Recruiters have one of the toughest jobs - inspiring the next generation of #Soldiers to serve. Congratulations and keep up the great work!"

In October 2023, the Army unveiled a series of sweeping changes to its recruiting enterprise, including an expanded focus on a larger share of the labor market and the creation of a specialized talent acquisition workforce.

The Army surged medical providers to Military Entrance Processing Stations across the country to help make the enlistment process more efficient, and leveraged innovative new technologies to reach expanded audiences and help identify candidates interested in military service.

There was also a notable expansion of the branch's Future Soldier Preparatory Course, which helps potential recruits overcome academic and physical fitness barriers to service, while allegedly "not sacrificing quality for quantity."

Still, the U.S. military missed its recruiting goals by 41,000 in 2023.

In 2024, the Army announced it was cutting its force by 24,000 in a restructuring to "help the service fight in future wars."(Fox News)

"BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong 'America First; leadership of @realDonaldTrump, Hegseth added, sharing the news. 

