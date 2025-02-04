'Prepared to Prosecute': Homan Responds to NJ Governor's Stunning Admission

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is coming under fire for appearing to admit he is harboring an illegal immigrant in his home.

"Tammy [Murphy] and I were talking about – I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to. And we said, you know what? Let's have her live at our house above our garage," he said during an interview with Blue Wave New Jersey.

“And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her," Murphy added.

"I think the governor is pretty foolish saying what he's saying," border czar Tom Homan told Fox News' Sean Hannity, noting he "won't let it go."

“We’ll look into it,” Homan added. “If he’s knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that’s a violation of Title VIII, United States Code 1324. I would seek prosecution or the secretary would seek prosecution."

Homan continued, "So maybe he’s bluffing, maybe he’s not; we’ll deal with that."