Here's the Latest Update on the Reagan Air Disaster. Something Was Off With...
Absolute Mayhem Erupted at the Dems' Georgetown Institute of Politics Forum
Federal Court Drops Major Ruling on Handgun Sales
Kash Patel's Opening Statement Is Good Enough Reason for His Confirmation as FBI...
Mexico -- Friend, Enemy, Neutral, or Something Else?
Mexico's President Is Not Taking Trump's Executive Order on the 'Gulf of America'...
VIP
How Some Federal Workers Are Reacting to the Trump Administration's 'Deferred Resignation'...
Trump Is Moving Fast and Breaking Things
VIP
Wildfires Broke Out in Another Region of the United States
Major Update: The Exploding Chicago Murder Scandal Just Got Even Worse
No, ICE Agents Did Not Arrest a 'Latinos for Trump' Supporter
A Dunning-Kruger Plane Crash
How American Workers Are Getting Squeezed by Cheaper Foreign Labor and AI
AI’s Achilles's Heel
Tipsheet

Tuberville Responds to Pentagon Reversing Abortion Travel Policy

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 31, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said his efforts protesting the Pentagon’s abortion travel policy under the Biden administration were worth it now that the “illegal and immoral” practice has been reversed. 

Advertisement

The update, which was announced in a Defense Travel Management Office memo, removes paragraph 033013 from the Pentagon's Joint Travel Regulations.  

Under the Biden administration, service members were allowed to be reimbursed if they or their dependents needed to travel across state lines to obtain an abortion. 

The memo follows President Trump signing an executive order last week on “Enforcing the Hyde Amendment.”  

Such access was offered so troops could safely receive needed health care, even if they were based in states where abortion was significantly curtailed following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. 

The Biden administration pointed to a Defense Department legal memo drafted in October 2022, which found the law “does not prohibit the use of funds to pay expenses, such as a per diem or travel expenses, that are incidental to the abortion.”  

Republican opponents, however, attacked the policy as a loophole to evade federal laws that prevented taxpayer funds from being used for abortions. 

The issue prompted Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) to hold up nonpolitical military promotions for nearly a year to protest the policy. He argued it was a violation of the Hyde Amendment’s prohibition on spending federal funds on abortions. The amendment does, however, allow funding in cases of rape, incest or to save a patient’s life. (The Hill)

Recommended

Here's the Latest Update on the Reagan Air Disaster. Something Was Off With That Blackhawk Helicopter. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Tuberville said Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "affirmed" what he had been fighting for all along: that taxpayer money should not go toward abortions. 

“For the past two years, I have been sounding the alarm about the Pentagon’s illegal and immoral practice of using taxpayer dollars to fund abortions," he said in a statement. "I took a lot of heat when I stood alone for nearly a year in holding senior Pentagon promotions over this—but as of today, it was all worth it. The Biden administration treated taxpayers like their own personal Piggy bank that they could use to bankroll their woke agenda. President Trump and Secretary Hegseth affirmed today what I’ve been fighting for since I got to Washington: zero taxpayer dollars should go towards abortions. Under President Trump and Secretary Hegseth’s leadership, the Pentagon will once again be focused on lethality, not pushing a political agenda. Thank God common sense has been restored to our military under President Trump’s leadership.”

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Latest Update on the Reagan Air Disaster. Something Was Off With That Blackhawk Helicopter. Matt Vespa
Major Update: The Exploding Chicago Murder Scandal Just Got Even Worse Guy Benson
Absolute Mayhem Erupted at the Dems' Georgetown Institute of Politics Forum Matt Vespa
Mexico -- Friend, Enemy, Neutral, or Something Else? Victor Davis Hanson
Kash Patel's Opening Statement Is Good Enough Reason for His Confirmation as FBI Director Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Is Emphatically Correct About Birthright Citizenship Josh Hammer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Latest Update on the Reagan Air Disaster. Something Was Off With That Blackhawk Helicopter. Matt Vespa
Advertisement