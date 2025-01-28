Democratic Senator From Battleground State Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection and will retire at the end of his term in January 2027.

In a video message titled “Thank You” on YouTube, Peters said he looks forward to a new chapter in his life with his family, calling his time in Congress a great "honor."

“When I was first elected to Congress in 2008, I always knew there would come a time to pass the torch to the next generation of public servants and allow them the opportunity to bring fresh energy and ideas to our nation’s capital,” he said.

“Our founding fathers envisioned members of Congress as citizens serving their country for a few terms and then returning to private life,” he continued. “I agree.”

Peters, who served three terms in the House and two terms in the Senate, said now is the time for him to “write a few more paragraphs in my current chapter and then turn over the reins.”

“I will therefore not seek reelection in 2026,” he said.

Peters’ decision is likely to surprise many of his colleagues and ignite an intense scramble on both sides of the aisle for his seat in battleground Michigan. […] Peters' decision to not seek reelection in 2026 follows last year’s blockbuster battle for the seat of Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Lansing Democrat who retired earlier this month after 24 years in the Senate. Democrat Elissa Slotkin, a former congresswoman from Holly, succeeded Stabenow this month after defeating Republican former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers of White Lake Township in November with the narrowest margin of victory among Democratic Senate candidates nationally, about 19,000 votes. Peters’ departure would deliver another blow to Michigan’s clout in Washington. He’s the delegation’s most senior Democrat and has secured seats on some of the Senate’s most influential committees, including Appropriations, Armed Services and the powerful Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee that’s important to Michigan’s auto industry. (The Detroit News)

Even though he is not seeking reelection, Peters still plans to be involved in Michigan politics.

“Although I will not be on the ballot next year, I will not just walk away," he added. "I plan to actively campaign to ensure we elect a dynamic Democratic candidate to be the next U.S. senator from Michigan. I’m leaving Congress but I am not retiring. I look forward to writing many more chapters when my term ends and I do not know what those chapters will be, but I expect one of them will be me finding endless twisting backroads where I can experience the joy of total freedom riding my Harley Davidson motorcycle on a warm sunny day."

"Gary Peters is reading the room," said NRSC Chairman Tim Scott in a statement. "After spending years ignoring illegal immigration and destroying his state’s auto industry, Michigan is better off without him. We’re committed to giving them a fighter that will stand with President Trump to restore the economic prosperity and security of our country."