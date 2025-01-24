'Deportation Flights Have Begun': Hundreds of Criminal Aliens Are Already Gone

After a busy week of federal law enforcement officers arresting criminal illegal aliens across the country, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the “deportation flights have begun.”

"President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences," she wrote on X, posting photos of agents escorting men in handcuffs to a military aircraft.

On Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced there have been 538 arrests and 373 detainers lodged since President Trump was sworn in.

Sharing the update, Leavitt noted that "hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals" have already been deported.

"President Trump is using every lever of his executive power to secure our nation's borders," Leavitt said during a Fox News interview. "He is sending a very clear message to the rest of the world, if you are even thinking for a single second about illegally entering our country and breaking the laws of the United States of America you will face consequences for doing so."