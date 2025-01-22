Promises Made, Promises Kept: Homan Reveals How Many Criminal Aliens ICE Agents Have Already Arrested

Border czar Tom Homan said immigration officials are following through on a promise by President Trump to focus on “the worst first,” arresting more than 300 violent criminal aliens in a matter of just 24 hours.

“ICE is doing their job,” Homan said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arresting 308 illegal aliens who had been charged with murder and rape, including sexual assault and rape of children.

“They’re prioritizing, just as the president said they would," he added. "So ICE is performing excellent right now out in the field and they’re going to continue every day.”

"In the last twenty-four hours, ICE arrested over 308 serious criminals. Some of them were murderers. Some of them were rapists. Some of them raped a child… ICE is performing excellent right now out in the field, and they're gonna continue every day." – Tom Homan pic.twitter.com/orV0iXcX1j — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 22, 2025

In a separate interview with CNN, Homan surprised host Dana Bash when he informed her that any illegal immigrant in the country is subject to arrest, not just those who pose public safety and national security threats.

“There’s going to be more collateral arrests in sanctuary cities because they forced us to go into the community and find the guy we’re looking for,” Homan said.

“When you release a public safety threat out of a sanctuary jail and they won’t give us access to him, that means we got to go to the neighborhood and find him, and we will find him, but when we find him, he may be with others,” Homan added. “Others that don’t have a criminal conviction and are in the country illegally. They will be arrested too.”