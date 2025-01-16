Jill Biden Is Still Supremely Angry With Nancy Pelosi
Tipsheet

Collins Puts The New Yorker on Blast Over This Part of Hegseth Story

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 16, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) put The New Yorker on blast Tuesday over a piece the outlet published attacking the Trump transition team and Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth. 

“The Trump transition team has waged an intense, and in many ways unprecedented, behind-the-scenes campaign ahead of the hearing to intimidate and silence potential witnesses, aimed at keeping Republican senators in line and in the dark,” reads the opening paragraph of the piece on “The Pressure Campaign to Get Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Defense Secretary.” 

Collins took issue with one section on how GOP senators allegedly declined to meet with Hegseth’s accusers.

Susan Collins, a moderate Republican from Maine, also declined an offer to meet with the alleged victim. Collins’s press secretary, Blake Kernen, confirmed the outreach but said that the senator believes that such allegations should be brought to the relevant committee—in this case, the Armed Services Committee—of which she is not a member. Collins has, however, met with Hegseth. (The New Yorker)

The senator took to X to correct the record. 

"Contrary to the assertion in the New Yorker article, I never turned down a meeting with Mr. Hegseth’s accuser," she said. "I was never contacted by her or her attorney." 

She went on to explain further: 

The New Yorker did not update or correct the story after Collins brought the receipts. 

