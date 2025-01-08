How Are We Going to Defeat the 'Elite One Percent'?
Trump Asks SCOTUS to Block Sentencing in Hush Money Case

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 08, 2025 9:45 AM
Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP, File

President-elect Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to block Friday’s sentencing in the hush money case.

The move comes after New York courts would not postpone sentencing by Judge Juan Merchan. 

President Trump is currently engaged in the most crucial and sensitive tasks of preparing to assume the Executive Power in less than two weeks, all of which are essential to the United States’ national security and vital interests,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in the filing. “Forcing President Trump to prepare for a criminal sentencing in a felony case while he is preparing to lead the free world as President of the United States in less than two weeks imposes an intolerable, unconstitutional burden on him that undermines these vital national interests."

The attorneys argue the Court should enter an immediate stay "to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government." 

The effort hinges on Mr. Trump’s argument that he is entitled to full immunity from prosecution, and even sentencing, now that he is the president-elect. His lawyers have based that claim on a polarizing Supreme Court ruling from last year that granted former presidents broad immunity for their official acts. […]

The Supreme Court directed prosecutors to respond to Mr. Trump’s application by Thursday morning, an indication that the justices may act before the scheduled sentencing on Friday. A spokeswoman for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which prosecuted Mr. Trump, declined to comment, saying only that the office would respond in court papers. (NYT)

“The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the Constitution, and established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed,” said Steven Cheung, Trump's incoming White House communications director.

“The American People elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate that demands an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and all of the remaining Witch Hunts,” he added. “We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again.”

