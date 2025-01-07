With Trump's Return, Meta's Zuckerberg Announces Major Changes at Its Social Media Platforms

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a number of changes at the company on Tuesday regarding moderation policies and free speech.

“We're going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies and restoring free expression on our platforms," Zuckerberg said.

Advertisement

In a video statement, Zuckerberg said its fact-checking program will end in its current form and be replaced with a system similar to X’s Community Notes.

“The fact checkers have just been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they’ve created,” he said.

Secondly, Meta will simplify its content policies and remove a number of restrictions on topics such like immigration and gender that Zuckerberg said are “just out of touch with mainstream discourse.” He noted they’ve been used to shut down differing opinions and it has “gone too far.”

"Third, we're changing how we enforce our policies to reduce the mistakes that account for the vast majority of censorship on our platforms,” he continued, pointing to the filters in place that used to scan for any violations of their policies. Now, they will now use those filters to target illegal and high-severity violations.

Zuckerberg said the platforms will bring back civic content and they will also move their Trust and Safety and Content Moderation teams out of California. Its US-based content review team will now work out of Texas.

Finally, Zuckerberg said Meta will work with President Trump to push back on governments around the world that are pushing for more censorship on American companies.

Here is the full video from Mark Zuckerberg announcing the end of censorship and misinformation policies.



I highly recommend you watch all of it as tonally it is one of the biggest indications of "elections have consequences" I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/aYpkxrTqWe — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 7, 2025



