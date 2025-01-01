Here's the Interesting Twist Regarding the Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside the Trump Ho...
Biden Delivers Remarks on the New Orleans Terror Attack, Las Vegas Cybertruck Explosion

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 01, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Wednesday evening from Camp David after at least 15 people died and more than 30 were injured in a terror attack in New Orleans.

"To all the people of New Orleans who are grieving today, I want you to know, I grieve with you," he said. 

The president confirmed the suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, is an American citizen and had served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves until a few years ago. 

Hours before ramming a car through a crowd on Bourbon Street, Jabbar posted videos on social media indicating he was inspired by ISIS and desired to kill, Biden said. An Islamic State flag was found in the rented vehicle used to carry out the attack and explosive devices were also discovered at the scene and nearby. 

The president emphasized that the situation is fluid and the investigation is in its early stages. Law enforcement officials are currently attempting to determine whether there are co-conspirators, he added, stressing that no one should jump to conclusions.  

Biden also briefly commented on the Cybertruck that exploded outside of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas and said officials are working to determine whether the two incidents are connected. As Matt reported earlier, both vehicles were rented through Turo.  

The president did not take questions when he finished his remarks. 

