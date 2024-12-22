Senate Dems Celebrate Just Barely Surpassing Trump on Judicial Confirmations

The Democratic-led Senate on Friday confirmed President Joe Biden’s 235th judicial nominee, surpassing the number of judges Republicans confirmed during the first Trump administration.

“The majority has now confirmed more judges under President Biden than any majority has confirmed in decades. This is historic,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the upper chamber confirmed Serena Raquel Murillo to serve as district judge for the Central District of California.

“We have confirmed more judges than under the Trump administration, more judges than any administration in this century, more judges than any administration going back decades,” the New York Democrat added.

The Senate confirmed 234 of Trump’s judicial nominees in his first administration.

Republicans took issue with most of the Biden nominees, criticizing them as too liberal. But they gave grudging credit to Democrats, noting that they followed the Republican model emphasized by Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, of making judicial confirmations a priority during Mr. Trump’s first term and devoting significant time to them. The federal courts have increasingly become an arena for resolving political disputes, and Mr. McConnell saw the first Trump term as an opportunity to tilt them as far to the right as possible. Democrats saw their judicial project as a way to rebalance the courts. “They took a page out of our playbook,” said Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas and a senior member of the Judiciary Committee. “Because that’s what Senator McConnell and President Trump did during his first term in office. And I think Democrats saw that was pretty darn effective and decided to copy it.” Mr. Cornyn said Republicans were ready to pick up where they left off in 2020. “I think President Trump will have a chance to nominate one or maybe two Supreme Court justices, which would be unprecedented,” Mr. Cornyn said, noting that could mean a majority of the court would be named by Mr. Trump. (NYT)

