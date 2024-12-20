Here's When Biden White House Aides Noticed Joe Was Mentally Cooked
Tipsheet

Pentagon Makes a Shocking Admission About US Troops in Syria

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 20, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed there are more boots on the ground in Syria than previously reported.

"We have been briefing [the media] regularly that there are approximately 900 U.S. troops in Syria," Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters. 

"[However,] in light of the situation in Syria and the significant interest, we recently learned that those numbers [are] higher, [and that] there are approximately 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria," he continued.   

The additional 1,100 troops are “temporary rotational forces,” he said, noting they’re often deployed for 30 to 90 days in order to meet mission requirements. 

The increased force presence has “been going on for a while,” with press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder estimating that the troops have been there “at a minimum, months.” But he stressed the extra troops are supporting the counter-ISIS mission and were unrelated to the fall of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad’s regime two weeks ago. 

The new figures are particularly notable as the Pentagon in recent days and weeks has been asked repeatedly about its troop presence in Syria, with the stark increase never disclosed. […]

Pressed on why the Pentagon did not reveal the updated numbers until now, Ryder said he had only learned of the new figure earlier Thursday and cited “sensitivity from a diplomatic and operational security standpoint.”

He also noted that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was aware of the increased forces but has not spoken about it with Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, who oversees U.S. Central Command. (The Hill)

