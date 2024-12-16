Longshoreman's Union VP Has a Message About Trump That Will Likely Sicken Dems
Sanders Says Biden's Hunter Pardon Sets 'Dangerous' Precedent

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 16, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Sunday spoke out against President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, earlier this month. 

During an interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press,” Sanders said the move sets a “dangerous” precedent. 

While the senator said it’s understandable why, as a father, Biden would issue the pardon, it nevertheless wasn’t the right move, especially after the president said he ruled out a pardon for Hunter.

“I said I'd abide by the jury decision,” Biden previously told ABC News’ David Muir. “And I will do that. And I will not pardon him.” 

Biden went back on his word and issued a sweeping pardon Dec. 1 to his disgraced 54-year-old son, who had been set to face sentencing later this month for tax and gun crimes.

Not only did the Democratic prez’s highly controversial pardon cover his convict son’s gun and tax charges, it also shields Hunter against any other “offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024.”

A chorus of Democrats have both privately and publicly fretted that Hunter’s “full and unconditional” pardon could pave the way for President-elect Donald Trump to do the same for people — and leave the Dems without standing to rip him. (New York Post)

Sanders explained the problem with the Hunter pardon. 

“It's a very wide-open pardon which could under different circumstances lead to problems in terms of future presidents,” he told Welker.

Welker also asked Sanders what he thinks about speculation that the president may issue “pre-emptive pardons for the entire January 6th Committee."

“I think he might want to consider that very seriously,” Sanders said.

