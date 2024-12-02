Comer Points Out Why Biden Really Handed Hunter a Get Out Prison Card
Did Trump Just Preview His Own Pardons After Biden's Latest Move?
VIP
There Are Two Sets of Laws
Biden's Statement About His Pardon of Hunter Is Jaw-Dropping
Absolute Mayhem Erupts in Duval After Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Takes a Brutal Hit
Nate Silver Totally Melted Down Over the Hunter Biden Pardon
VIP
The Godawful, Horrible Left Are a Special Kind of Stupid
American Believed to Have Been Held Hostage by Hamas Was Killed on 10/7,...
First Lady Reveals Final Holiday Theme for the Biden White House
VIP
'Do That at Your Peril': Fetterman Warns Those on the Left About Their...
Kamala Harris Wins Turkey of the Year Award
Some Women Are Getting Sterilized Because of Trump's Election Win
Slow Suicide of the West: Sick Parade of Pro-Terrorism Ugliness Continues
Trump's Border Security Push Needs 10,000 Agents: The Answer Is Right in Front...
Tipsheet

'Only in America': Spring Course Offering at the University of Maryland Prompts Widespread Criticism

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 02, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

The University of Maryland is being panned for a Spring course offering studying the connections between “fatness” and “blackness.”

The course in question—“Intro to Fat Studies: Fatness, Blackness and Their Intersections”— “examines fatness as an area of human difference subject to privilege and discrimination that intersects with other systems of oppression based on gender, race, class, sexual orientation, and ability,” a description reads.

Advertisement

“Though we will look at fatness as intersectional, this course will particularly highlight the relationship between fatness and Blackness,” the description continues. “We approach this area of study through an interdisciplinary humanities and social-science lens which emphasizes fatness as a social justice issue. The course closes with an examination of fat liberation as liberation for all bodies with a particular emphasis on performing arts and activism as a vehicle for liberation and challenging fatmisia.” 

According to TPUSA, the course meets the university's Distributive Studies or Diversity course requirement, which students need in order to graduate. 

Recommended

Some of These Reactions to Hunter Biden's Pardon Are Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: HEALTH COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some of These Reactions to Hunter Biden's Pardon Are Pure Gold Matt Vespa
The Trump Vibe Is Growing and the Left Is Big Mad Kurt Schlichter
Nate Silver Totally Melted Down Over the Hunter Biden Pardon Matt Vespa
Biden's Statement About His Pardon of Hunter Is Jaw-Dropping Matt Vespa
Comer Points Out Why Biden Really Handed Hunter a Get Out Prison Card Katie Pavlich
Slow Suicide of the West: Sick Parade of Pro-Terrorism Ugliness Continues Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Some of These Reactions to Hunter Biden's Pardon Are Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Advertisement