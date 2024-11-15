Florida AG Takes Legal Action Against FEMA Officials Over Alleged Political Discrimination

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit against current and former officials at the Federal Emergency Management Agency for discriminating against Trump-supporting hurricane victims in the state.

The move comes after FEMA employees in Lake Placid were instructed to ignore the homes of storm victims that had signs or flags showing their support for Trump.

The legal complaint outlines the terrible facts of the civil rights violations following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The complaint includes a message from [fired FEMA supervisor Marn’i] Washington directing workers to “avoid homes advertising Trump.” While FEMA fired Washington and called the behavior “reprehensible,” Washington insists that the agency is using her as a “scapegoat,” and stated that similar conduct occurred in North Carolina and throughout other areas affected by Helene and Milton. The complaint states: “While the facts will continue to come out over the weeks and months, it is already clear that Defendant Washington conspired with senior FEMA officials to violate the civil rights of Florida citizens.” The complaint goes on to say, “FEMA workers followed these instructions and entered in a government database messages such as ‘Trump sign no entry per leadership.’ According to whistleblowers, ‘at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags’ in Lake Placid, Florida ‘were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance.’” Through this legal action, Attorney General Moody is asking the court to declare that the defendants conspired to interfere with the civil rights of Floridians who support Trump in violation of the deprivation clause and the support or advocacy clause of 42 U.S.C. § 1985(3). The legal action also seeks nominal and punitive damages against the defendants in their individual capacities. (Florida Attorney General's Office)

“Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal – caught withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support President Trump," Moody said in a statement. "I am taking swift legal action to find out how far this political discrimination reaches and to make sure all Americans who fall victim to devastating storms are served, regardless of their political affiliation.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supported the legal action.

“It’s unacceptable for the federal government to discriminate against Floridians who voted for Trump, and especially egregious in the aftermath of a hurricane," he said. "I’m supportive of this legal action by the Attorney General’s Office, and I have instructed state agencies to likewise take any action necessary to investigate and ensure those who engaged in this behavior are held accountable."