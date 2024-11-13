He's Back: Trump Returns to the Swamp
Tipsheet

Watch How KJP Responded When Asked About 'Awkwardness' Between Biden, Harris After Trump Win

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 13, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took issue with a question about the relationship between President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after President-elect Donald Trump’s historic win. 

Asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy whether their recent private lunch was “awkward” in any way, Jean-Pierre failed to understand what the reporter was getting at.

"I don't even understand. Why would it, why would it be awkward?" Jean-Pierre wondered.

"The president got squeezed out for her, and then she kept him at arm's length, and then she lost,” Doocy explained. “And now she's back.”

The press secretary insisted the two are on good terms and regularly meet and speak to one another.

“Why would you call it awkward?" she followed up.

"So there's no weirdness about the way that things have unfolded since the last—," Doocy replied.

She then asked if he saw them together during a Veterans Day event. 

"This is, look, I'm not even going to take the premise of the question," she added. "What I will say is the president and the vice president had lunch today. They've had lunch many times. They communicate with each other regularly. They had an opportunity to discuss the last 70 days or so of this administration—how important it is to get things done for the American people. And that's their focus. That is genuinely their focus."

The exchange took place ahead of Biden and Trump’s Wednesday meeting at the White House. When asked whether Harris was given an invitation, Jean-Pierre wouldn't say.

"This is the norm, that the incoming president and the current president sit down in the Oval Office and have a discussion," she said. 

