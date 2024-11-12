Mattel Pulls Children's Toys After Making Shocking 'Error' on Packaging

Toy maker Mattel says they “deeply regret” a misprint on its collection of Wicked dolls that directs children to visit a porn website rather than the movie’s correct URL.

The error went viral over the weekend as people shared videos and images of the web address printed on the back of toy boxes for an adult film site that requires visitors to be over 18 years old to access, not the intended WickedMovie.com page.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this,” the company said.

Mattel appears to be pulling the dolls from major retailers.

By Sunday afternoon, the entire Mattel-manufactured doll collection — which includes fashion dolls, singing figurines and deluxe collectible models — was no longer available for sale at Target, one of the leading retail partners on the Universal movie. The Mattel-produced line with the incorrect website address is in the process of being pulled from shelves at Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Best Buy, DSW, Amazon.com and other retailers. Wicked opens in theaters Nov. 22 and is tracking to do big business. Filmmaker Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the popular Broadway musical boasts a high-profile cast led by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. (The Hollywood Reporter)

“Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children,” Mattel's statement continued. “Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

