Biden Beams While Admitting Kamala’s Crushing Defeat
Implosion: Kamala’s Top Campaign Operative Deletes X Account
How to Lose a Campaign in 9 Easy Steps
Massachusetts Governor Vows to Defend Illegal Immigrants From Trump's Mass Deportation Pla...
Here's the Status of the PA Senate Race
VIP
New York Democrat Rep: The ‘Far Left’ Helped Trump Win Reelection
VIP
By the Way, Pro-Lifers Scored Some Statewide Victories on Tuesday
Leftists Look to Loot As 'Reparations' for Kamala's Election Loss
Republicans Are Confident They'll Keep Control of the House. Here's Why.
Jimmy Kimmel Isn't Handling Harris’ Election Loss Well
Scott Jennings Has a Reminder for Angry Dems Promising to 'Tie Up' Trump...
Black Voters Have a New Nickname for Harris After She Fled on Election...
Jen Psaki Loses Her Mind Over Trump's Win
Americans Rejected the Harris-Walz Radical Abortion Campaign
Tipsheet

The Issue That Drove the Amish to the Polls in Pennsylvania

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 07, 2024 2:45 PM
Townhall Media

The Amish are not a politically engaged community, but the 2024 election was different. There was one issue that prompted these Pennsylvania residents to register to vote in “unprecedented numbers”—milk. 

Advertisement

Earlier this year, there was a federal raid on a raw milk farm, Bird in Hand, that angered the community over the government’s heavy-handed response following reports of illness from consumers. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture stormed Amos Miller’s farm Jan. 4 after reports of illnesses in children linked to raw dairy products purchased there, according to the local media outlet Lancaster Farming

The Amish community saw the move as an overzealous reach by the government and was planning to vote for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, whose party favors less government intervention.

“That was the impetus for them to say, ‘We need to participate,’ ” the source said of local Amish voters. “This is about neighbors helping neighbors.”

The Amish community rallied around Miller, who cited his religious beliefs as a reason for not adhering to Food and Drug Administration guidelines.

The Amish community rallied around Miller, who cited his religious beliefs as a reason for not adhering to Food and Drug Administration guidelines. (New York Post)

Recommended

Black Voters Have a New Nickname for Harris After She Fled on Election Night Mia Cathell
Advertisement

 

Last year, Mia reported on another case of Big Government trying to destroy an Amish farmer's livelihood in Virginia. 


 

Tags: PENNSYLVANIA 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Black Voters Have a New Nickname for Harris After She Fled on Election Night Mia Cathell
Republicans Are Confident They'll Keep Control of the House. Here's Why. Rebecca Downs
Here's the Status of the PA Senate Race Mia Cathell
Jen Psaki Loses Her Mind Over Trump's Win Madeline Leesman
Leftists Look to Loot As 'Reparations' for Kamala's Election Loss Mia Cathell
Biden Beams While Admitting Kamala’s Crushing Defeat Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Black Voters Have a New Nickname for Harris After She Fled on Election Night Mia Cathell
Advertisement