'Morning Joe' Panel Acknowledges Trump Knows the Country Better Than Them

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” panel was stunned by Tuesday’s election result, giving Donald Trump a decisive victory against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“This is the biggest red wave I’ve seen since Ronald Reagan’s 49-state victory in 1984,” noted Joe Scarborough, adding that the country is waking up this morning to “a Democratic Party that has been just wiped out.”

Advertisement

Scarborough: “This is the biggest red wave I’ve seen since Ronald Reagan’s 49-state victory in 1984” pic.twitter.com/5u5bCRUtJM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 6, 2024

Co-host Jonathan Lemire was equally shocked.

“He was impeached twice,” he said, referring to Trump. “He botched the handling of the pandemic. He faced four criminal cases. He inspired January 6th. And he won anyway. And now he will return to office with few guardrails internally, encouragement from Moscow and other foreign adversaries, and a Supreme Court that has said that his power is largely unchecked.”

Former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill conceded Trump “knows our country better than we do.”

“I think he figured out that anger and frankly fear were way more powerful than appealing to people’s better angels,” she said. “That anger and fear were going to work in this election, whether you’re afraid of immigrants or afraid of people who are trans, he figured that out. And I think we all thought everyone’s better angels would prevail. Turns out the better angels went on vacation when Donald Trump came down the escalator and they haven’t returned.”

She also noted that most Americans saw Trump as a victim in the lawfare against him.

“America believed—the majority of Americans believed—that he was a victim in those prosecutions, not a perpetrator,” McCaskill added.