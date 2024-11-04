We Have a Country to Save
RFK Jr. Responds to Reports of Potential White House Role

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 04, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushed back on recent comments from Trump-Vance transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick, who said the former independent presidential candidate would not be tapped to lead the Department of Health and Human Services if the 45th president wins on Tuesday.

“No, I don‘t think that’s right,” he told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum. “The campaign has walked back some of Howard’s statements there. At this point, we are exploring a bunch of different structures.”

He explained Trump asked him to do three things. 

“One, to end the corruption and the corporate capture of these agencies so that they’re serving public health interests rather than the mercantile interests of the pharmaceutical companies,” Kennedy said. “Number two, to restore the tradition in these agencies of gold standard empirically-based, evidence-based science in medicine that they had when I was a kid, that they were world-famous for and that they lost. Third, to end the chronic disease epidemic...” 

Asked to clarify whether that means he would be chosen as HHS secretary—a position that would require Senate confirmation—Kennedy said they “don’t know what I’m going to do.”

“I talked to the president about it yesterday, and he asked me what I wanted, and I said, we’re developing a proposal now. You know, I am not sure if that‘s going to be the most effective.” 

Kennedy was confident that Trump “would fight like hell” to give him a position he desires. 

“I want to be in the White House. And he’s assured me that I’m going to have that, but that may, I want to be in the position where I’m most effective to end the chronic disease epidemic, and I’m confident that if I wanted to do HHS secretary, the president would fight like hell to make that happen.”

