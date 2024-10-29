Harris Pressed to Explain Support for Trump Among Black Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris falsely claimed former President Donald Trump wants to “terminate the Constitution” if elected, taking away black Americans’ rights.

The Democratic presidential nominee made the argument on the podcast "Club Shay Shay” after the host, former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, pressed her to explain why so many black voters are backing Trump in the 2024 election.

“Blacks for Trump. They feel that Trump is better for the black community. Can you explain Donald Trump’s history with blacks," Sharpe asked. "Madam VP, whether we want to admit it or not, he’s revered by some blacks."

“But here’s the thing. The question for everybody: ‘should he be president of the United States?’ That’s the question,” she replied.

“Should he have the ability to sit behind the seal of the president of the United States when he says he wants to terminate the Constitution of the United States?” Harris continued, rattling off rights she claimed Trump would take away.

Harris also argued black men should understand Trump is not genuinely concerned about them.

"Don’t think you're in Donald Trump’s club… you’re not. He not gonna be thinkin’ about you,’ Harris said. ‘You think he’s having you over for dinner? You think that when he's with his buddies, his billionaire buddies, he's thinking about what we have to do to deal with addressing for example my work [with Black men's health disparities]?"

Harris is keenly aware of her problem with male voters, including among black and Latino men.