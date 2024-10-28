What Kamala Harris Told Gretchen Whitmer Before She Realized the Mics Were On

Vice President Kamala Harris had a hot mic moment as she drank a beer with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after her rally in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

As the women sat down at Trak Houz Bar & Grill, Harris was frank about her problem with male voters, telling the Democratic governor “we need to move ground among men.”

She quickly follows up, “Oh we have microphones in here listening to everything.

“I didn’t realize that,” she added, looking behind her. “We just told all the family secrets. Sh*t!”

She then turns back to Whitmer and says, “Anyways, good to see you!”

Kamala and Gretchen Whitmer are caught on a hot mic at their very cringe drinking beer at bar scene:



"We need to move ground among men."



Then realizes they are probably getting recorded...



"Oh we have microphones in here just listening to everything ... Sh**." pic.twitter.com/UeSOAdF30a — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 27, 2024

Polling has consistently shown Harris has a significant problem among men.

A massive gender gap has been evident in poll after poll of this election — a significant trend that underscores the pivotal role women could play this November. Most recently, a late October Quinnipiac survey of Michigan found 57 percent of women in the state back Vice President Kamala Harris, while 40 percent of men did the same. Conversely, 56 percent of men backed former President Donald Trump, while 37 percent of women did. That’s repeatedly been the case in national polls, too. For example, a recent poll from USA Today/Suffolk University found that Harris had a 16-point gap in the support that she saw from men and women. “It’s the battle of the sexes, and it’s no game,” Quinnipiac pollster Tim Malloy said in a statement. “There is a glaring gap in Michigan and Wisconsin between the number of women supporting Harris and the number of men supporting Trump.” In Quinnipiac polls conducted in five of the seven key swing states throughout October, Harris had a significant lead among women, while Trump saw a comparable advantage among men in those same places. (Quinnipiac has not released October results for Nevada and Arizona.) [...] According to recent polls, Democrats seem to be losing support among groups they’ve counted on in the past, like Black men and Latino men. (Vox)

When asked recently about her problem with male voters, noting that former President Donald Trump leads this group by 16 points, Harris claimed men are supporting her and voters can be "unburdened by who they may have voted for in the past."