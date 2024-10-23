Kamala Is in Serious Trouble in Michigan
And Now The Atlantic Might Become Engulfed in a Journalistic Scandal for This...
I'm Shocked This MSNBC Host Didn't Self-Combust After Hearing What Philly Voters Had...
Kamala Again Got Asked This Question About Biden's Mental Health. She Did Another...
VIP
Unleash the Power of Persuasion
Play Time/Jail Time
Allan Lichtman’s Keys Say Harris Will Win?
'Release the Memes': Babylon Bee Scores Free Speech Win After Newsom Tried to...
VIP
Is This a Sign the Left Is Having Buyer's Remorse Over Harris?
Jennings Calls Out Cheney for One of Her Worst Comments While Campaigning With...
Fact Check: No, but Seriously, Did Kamala Harris Really Ever Work at a...
AOC Has a Meltdown About Trump Working at McDonald's
We Must Put Ourselves in Their Head
GOP Needs to Counter 'Souls to the Polls' in Georgia
Tipsheet

Trump-Vance Campaign Files FEC Complaint Over Labour Staffers Coming to US to Campaign for Harris

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 23, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE

The Trump-Vance campaign is pushing back against the Labour Party over their plan to send current and former staffers to battleground states to assist the Harris-Walz campaign in the final weeks before Election Day. 

Advertisement

“In two weeks, Americans will once again reject the oppression of big government that we rejected in 1776,” Trump-Vance Campaign Co-Manager Susie Wiles said in a statement. “The flailing Harris-Walz campaign is seeking foreign influence to boost its radical message – because they know they can’t win the American people. President Trump will return strength to the White House and put America, and our people, first. The Harris campaign’s acceptance and use of this illegal foreign assistance is just another feeble attempt in a long line of anti-American election interference.”

The Trump-Vance campaign filed a Federal Election Commission complaint against the Harris-Walz campaign and the UK’s Labour Party for “illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections.”

The move comes after it was reported last week that Sofia Patel, Labour’s head of operations, was advertising a few remaining spots on their trip to the U.S. to help campaign for Harris-Walz in North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. 

Recommended

Kamala Is in Serious Trouble in Michigan Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I have nearly 100 Labour party staff, current and former, going to the US in the next few weeks, heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia,” Patel said in a post on LinkedIn. “I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of [North] Carolina – we will sort your housing.” 


 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala Is in Serious Trouble in Michigan Matt Vespa
Fact Check: No, but Seriously, Did Kamala Harris Really Ever Work at a McDonald's? Guy Benson
And Now The Atlantic Might Become Engulfed in a Journalistic Scandal for This Fake Story Matt Vespa
I'm Shocked This MSNBC Host Didn't Self-Combust After Hearing What Philly Voters Had to Say About Kamala Matt Vespa
'Release the Memes': Babylon Bee Scores Free Speech Win After Newsom Tried to Make Parody Illegal Leah Barkoukis
Kamala Again Got Asked This Question About Biden's Mental Health. She Did Another Face Plant. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala Is in Serious Trouble in Michigan Matt Vespa
Advertisement