Trump-Vance Campaign Files FEC Complaint Over Labour Staffers Coming to US to Campaign for Harris

The Trump-Vance campaign is pushing back against the Labour Party over their plan to send current and former staffers to battleground states to assist the Harris-Walz campaign in the final weeks before Election Day.

“In two weeks, Americans will once again reject the oppression of big government that we rejected in 1776,” Trump-Vance Campaign Co-Manager Susie Wiles said in a statement. “The flailing Harris-Walz campaign is seeking foreign influence to boost its radical message – because they know they can’t win the American people. President Trump will return strength to the White House and put America, and our people, first. The Harris campaign’s acceptance and use of this illegal foreign assistance is just another feeble attempt in a long line of anti-American election interference.”

The Trump-Vance campaign filed a Federal Election Commission complaint against the Harris-Walz campaign and the UK’s Labour Party for “illegal foreign campaign contributions and interference in our elections.”

The move comes after it was reported last week that Sofia Patel, Labour’s head of operations, was advertising a few remaining spots on their trip to the U.S. to help campaign for Harris-Walz in North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“I have nearly 100 Labour party staff, current and former, going to the US in the next few weeks, heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia,” Patel said in a post on LinkedIn. “I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of [North] Carolina – we will sort your housing.”

