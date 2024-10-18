The British Are Coming...to Help Kamala Harris

About 100 current and former members of the British Labour Party are coming to battleground states in the U.S. to give Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign a boost in the final weeks before Election Day.

“I have nearly 100 Labour party staff, current and former, going to the US in the next few weeks, heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia,” Sofia Patel, Labour’s head of operations, said in a post on LinkedIn. “I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of [North] Carolina – we will sort your housing.”

According to The Telegraph, Patel also sent an email to staff on Aug. 2 to see if anyone was interesting in helping “our friends across the pond elect their first female president.”

She added: “Let’s show those Yanks how to win elections!”

The move was blasted on social media.

This is illegal https://t.co/EHuKfyMcnj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2024

If this was Russia, half of Congress would be calling for a declaration of war https://t.co/wGGLs8UHPo — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 17, 2024

Huge: The UK’s far left Labour Party has been organizing FOR MONTHS to come to America to campaign for Kamala. This is foreign election interference. Their head of operations who has been a lead planner for Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in charge of this operation.



As you can… pic.twitter.com/IU0Sa4ztOB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 17, 2024

Yet another reason to vote for President Trump. https://t.co/HA4Beade4T — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 17, 2024

Love the UK, but we fought a whole war so you guys could piss off out of our politics. — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) October 17, 2024