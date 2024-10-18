Donald Trump Has to Love This News
Tipsheet

The British Are Coming...to Help Kamala Harris

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 18, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE

About 100 current and former members of the British Labour Party are coming to battleground states in the U.S. to give Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign a boost in the final weeks before Election Day.   

“I have nearly 100 Labour party staff, current and former, going to the US in the next few weeks, heading to North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Virginia,” Sofia Patel, Labour’s head of operations, said in a post on LinkedIn. “I have 10 spots available for anyone available to head to the battleground state of [North] Carolina – we will sort your housing.” 

According to The Telegraph, Patel also sent an email to staff on Aug. 2 to see if anyone was interesting in helping “our friends across the pond elect their first female president.” 

She added: “Let’s show those Yanks how to win elections!”

The move was blasted on social media. 

