How Michigan's Secretary of State Responded to Musk's Simple Question on Voter Registration

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 22, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) responded with an "explainer" to Elon Musk’s simple yes-or-no question about voter registration in the Wolverine State.

The two have been sparring on social media since Musk highlighted over the weekend how Michigan “STILL has 100,000 more registered voters than eligible citizens,” a claim Benson refuted as “dangerous disinformation.”

“Here are the facts: There aren’t more voters than citizens in Michigan,” she wrote. “There are 7.2 million active registered voters and 7.9 citizens of voting age in our state. Musk is pushing a misleading number that includes 1.2 million inactive records slated for removal in accordance with the law.” 

Musk, in turn, accused her of “blatantly lying to the public.”  

That prompted another response from Benson: 

Musk then asked her a simple follow-up question: "Are you removing the ineligible voters before the election? YES or NO."

Benson responded with an "explainer" instead, which critics viewed as a roundabout way of saying 'no.' 

