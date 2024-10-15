Does CBS News Even Think Before Publishing Such Patently False Drivel?
We Know Why Dems Are Trotting Barack Obama Out There to Shame Black...
CNN Host Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala's Media Strategy
After Plagiarism Allegation, Kamala's Publisher Seems to Know a Total Disaster Could Be...
VIP
The Collapse of Kamala Harris Couldn't Come at a Better Time
The Harris Campaign Is Getting Desperate
Obama to the Rescue
Owner of TIME Magazine Calls Out Harris for Dodging Interview Requests
The Two Men Critically Injured at Trump's Butler Rally Speak Out Publicly for...
VIP
Fox News' Bret Baier Addresses Concerns About His Interview With Harris
Why Trump Wants Harris to Pass a Cognitive Test
Time for Conservatives to Stop Apologizing
The UN Gravy Train Rolls on and on While America Pays
Understanding the Dramatic Jewish Shift Towards President Trump and the Republican Party
Tipsheet

NRCC Calls Out Alaska Dem for Ads Lying About GOP Challenger

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 15, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

The National Republican Congressional Committee is calling on Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) to remove ads that falsely claim her GOP opponent, Nick Begich, will “end” Alaska’s fisheries and outsource jobs. 

Advertisement

“If Nick Begich has it his way, the fisheries we rely on won’t be around for future generations,” one Facebook ad paid for by Mary Peltola for Congress says. “Do not let this happen.”

Another says, "If Nick Begich has it his way… How many fish, NONE.”

Begich blasted the ads during a recent AK-AL debate.

"I think it’s also important that we be honest in politics. And you know, I’m seeing ads right now from, again, one of my opponents up here on stage that says, ‘If you elect Nick Begich, there’ll be no more fish,’" Begich said. 

“Well, that is ridiculous, and that is shameful, and for her to maybe run ads like that that she approved from her campaign, lying to the people of Alaska, that’s wrong,” he added. 

Given the debate was focused on Alaska fisheries, Begich said he felt it was important to address the ads. 

“This is the kind of thing that gets thrown around in a campaign, and I understand there’s ads that come from super PACs, but when it’s coming directly from the campaign, it really needs to be truthful and honest,” he said. “And it’s frustrating to me when people are putting things out suggesting that somehow Alaska wouldn’t have fish because I get elected, that’s absolutely wrong, and everyone knows that and she knows that.”

Recommended

Does CBS News Even Think Before Publishing Such Patently False Drivel? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Later in the debate, Peltola disavowed and denied her own ads. 

“I don't know what attack ad is being referred to. I know nothing of this,” she responded to Begich. “That was not my ad there. There are a lot of ads out there. I know I’ve had seven million dollars and attack ads over the last few weeks, and it’s time that I stand up for myself and stand up for Alaskans and say enough is enough: I’m not here to do any petty bickering.”

As the Alaska Beacon noted, the ad was on her campaign website at the time of the debate. 

NRCC Spokesperson Ben Petersen told Townhall the ads in question need to go. 

“Democrat Mary Peltola should immediately remove her lying ads, apologize and correct the record," he said in an emailed statement. "Anything less is a pathetic cop out." 

Tags: ALASKA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Does CBS News Even Think Before Publishing Such Patently False Drivel? Matt Vespa
After Plagiarism Allegation, Kamala's Publisher Seems to Know a Total Disaster Could Be on Their Hands Matt Vespa
CNN Host Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala's Media Strategy Matt Vespa
The Two Men Critically Injured at Trump's Butler Rally Speak Out Publicly for the First Time Leah Barkoukis
The Harris Campaign Is Getting Desperate Derek Hunter
We Know Why Dems Are Trotting Barack Obama Out There to Shame Black Men Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Does CBS News Even Think Before Publishing Such Patently False Drivel? Matt Vespa
Advertisement