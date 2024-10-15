NRCC Calls Out Alaska Dem for Ads Lying About GOP Challenger

The National Republican Congressional Committee is calling on Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) to remove ads that falsely claim her GOP opponent, Nick Begich, will “end” Alaska’s fisheries and outsource jobs.

“If Nick Begich has it his way, the fisheries we rely on won’t be around for future generations,” one Facebook ad paid for by Mary Peltola for Congress says. “Do not let this happen.”

Another says, "If Nick Begich has it his way… How many fish, NONE.”

Begich blasted the ads during a recent AK-AL debate.

"I think it’s also important that we be honest in politics. And you know, I’m seeing ads right now from, again, one of my opponents up here on stage that says, ‘If you elect Nick Begich, there’ll be no more fish,’" Begich said.

“Well, that is ridiculous, and that is shameful, and for her to maybe run ads like that that she approved from her campaign, lying to the people of Alaska, that’s wrong,” he added.

Given the debate was focused on Alaska fisheries, Begich said he felt it was important to address the ads.

“This is the kind of thing that gets thrown around in a campaign, and I understand there’s ads that come from super PACs, but when it’s coming directly from the campaign, it really needs to be truthful and honest,” he said. “And it’s frustrating to me when people are putting things out suggesting that somehow Alaska wouldn’t have fish because I get elected, that’s absolutely wrong, and everyone knows that and she knows that.”

Later in the debate, Peltola disavowed and denied her own ads.

“I don't know what attack ad is being referred to. I know nothing of this,” she responded to Begich. “That was not my ad there. There are a lot of ads out there. I know I’ve had seven million dollars and attack ads over the last few weeks, and it’s time that I stand up for myself and stand up for Alaskans and say enough is enough: I’m not here to do any petty bickering.”

As the Alaska Beacon noted, the ad was on her campaign website at the time of the debate.

NRCC Spokesperson Ben Petersen told Townhall the ads in question need to go.

“Democrat Mary Peltola should immediately remove her lying ads, apologize and correct the record," he said in an emailed statement. "Anything less is a pathetic cop out."