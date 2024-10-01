Trump Reacts to Iran's Massive Ballistic Missile Attack
This Antony Blinken Op-Ed Dropped at the Wrong Time
How Israel Intends to Respond to Iran's Ballistic Missile Attack
If They'll Keep Lying About Vance's Take on Mass Shootings, What Else Will...
Harris Needs a Lesson on Rights
Was This the Reason for FEMA’s Tardy Response to North Carolina Hurricane Victims?
Support for Iran Deal Comes Back to Haunt Vulnerable Democratic Incumbent in Key...
Israel Responds to UN's Demands for a Ceasefire
Play BINGO With Us During the VP Debate
MT GOP Sen. Candidate Tim Sheehy Ends Sen. Tester's Career With One Line
RNC Announces Even More Election Integrity Wins Ahead of November Election
Skepticism Alert: Beware of This Democrat's Warning About a Key Battleground State
Could Squad Member Ayanna Pressley Have Picked a Worse Time for This Anti-Israel...
Go Woke Go Broke: Netflix Cancellations Surge After Co-Founder Donates to Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Clip of Harris Sending a Warning to Iran Is Circulating Again

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 01, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

As reports broke out Tuesday that Iran launched a massive ballistic missile attack against Israel, a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris sharing her advice to Tehran began circulating again.

Advertisement

Weeks after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Harris sat down with “60 Minutes” to discuss concerns about a wider regional conflict breaking out. 

“She told us the U.S. wants to keep the conflict from escalating but that's proving difficult,” said CBS’s Bill Whitaker during the Oct. 30, 2023, interview. “In the last two weeks, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, both proxies of Iran, have launched missiles, rockets and drones against Israel, and Iranian-backed militias have fired on U.S. troops stationed in Iraq and Syria. In response, the U.S. launched airstrikes against Iranian weapons facilities in Syria. If that weren't enough of a signal to Iran and other adversaries, the Pentagon has also deployed two imposing aircraft carrier strike groups to the region.”

Asked for her message to Iran, Harris channeled President Biden’s one-word diplomatic strategy, “don’t”—a threat Republicans began circulating again in light of Tuesday's developments. 

Recommended

Trump Reacts to Iran's Massive Ballistic Missile Attack Katie Pavlich
Advertisement
Tags: IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Reacts to Iran's Massive Ballistic Missile Attack Katie Pavlich
This Antony Blinken Op-Ed Dropped at the Wrong Time Matt Vespa
Israel Responds to UN's Demands for a Ceasefire Rebecca Downs
Did Tim Walz Just Get Caught in Yet Another Weird Lie? Guy Benson
How Israel Intends to Respond to Iran's Ballistic Missile Attack Matt Vespa
MT GOP Sen. Candidate Tim Sheehy Ends Sen. Tester's Career With One Line Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Reacts to Iran's Massive Ballistic Missile Attack Katie Pavlich
Advertisement