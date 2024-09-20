Trump Has One Regret About the Debate

Former President Donald Trump opened up during a recent appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Gutfeld!” about something he regrets during his one and only debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

As many, including Trump, previously noted, it wasn’t just him vs. Harris last week, he also faced off against ABC moderators Linsey Davis and David Muir.

Speaking with “Fox & Friends” the morning after the debate, Trump blasted the two for continually fact checking him but refusing to do the same with Harris when the Democratic presidential nominee repeated debunked claims regarding in vitro fertilization (IVF), Charlottesville, Project 2025, his “bloodbath” comment referring to the economy, and more.

“I think they were terrible, and they should be embarrassed,” Trump said. “I mean, they kept correcting me, and what I said was largely right, or I hope it was right, but what they said was absolutely wrong. The other you know what she said, and they refused to correct.”

The Republican presidential nominee told host Greg Gutfeld this week he should’ve gone after them during the debate.

"I think my only regret is that I wanted to be elegant, and I didn't want to go after the anchors. I wish I did, in a way," Trump said Wednesday.

"I was very unfairly treated by the anchor. I'm not fans of those guys anymore," he added.