Tipsheet

Kennedy Details How Trump Has Asked Him to Be Involved in a Potential Second Term

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 20, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Since suspending his presidential campaign, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has urged his supporters to vote for the Republican presidential nominee as it would be the only way to get him to Washington, D.C. 

While he’s been campaigning for former President Donald Trump and has already been named as part of the transition team, what would his future look like if the 45th president does win?

In an interview on Tuesday, Mr. Kennedy confirmed that Mr. Trump “asked me to be involved in the administration at a high level.” He said they had not discussed the specific role yet, given the “legal constraints” of doing so before the election.

“We’ve talked about the sort of general role in looking at corruption across the agencies, having some kind of portfolio that would look at unraveling corruption — and particularly in the agencies that I’ve had a lot of litigation experience with,” Mr. Kennedy said, citing several federal agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health, Environmental Protection Agency and C.D.C. “And public health: in doing what needs to be done to end the chronic disease epidemic. So those are the two areas that he’s asked me to be involved with.”

Mr. Kennedy would likely struggle to achieve Senate confirmation for a cabinet post, like secretary of health and human services, or to head an agency, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But Mr. Trump could appoint him to a White House position, such as a seat on the domestic policy council, with no obstacles. The former president has already indicated that he would establish a panel of experts to work with Mr. Kennedy to investigate the “toxins” behind chronic health issues in children. (NYT)

Trump previously told CNN he "probably would" appoint RFK Jr. to a role in a second Trump administration, though Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told The Hill discussions about how Kennedy might serve are “premature."

"President Trump will choose the best people for his Cabinet to undo all the damage that Kamala Harris has done to our country,” she noted. 

 

