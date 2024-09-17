'Whack Job': Here's Where Trump's Would-Be Assassin Gave Everyone the Creeps
Tipsheet

Trump's Golf Partner Speaks Out After Second Assassination Attempt

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 17, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

New York real estate investor Steve Witkoff said he actually felt “blessed” to be with former President Donald Trump on Sunday during the second assassination attempt on the GOP presidential candidate in two months. 

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Witkoff explained why he felt that way. 

“The reason I feel blessed, Sean, is that I got to see what it's like for my dear friend to live his normal life. His normal life, which is punctuated by two attempts to assassinate him in the last 60 days, being vilified since he left the presidency, falsely accused, harassed.”

Witkoff described Sunday as a “beautiful day” with Trump just trying to have some down time. 

“Here he was yesterday on a beautiful day, just trying to get some rest and relaxation like all the rest of us, and there's a man with an...assault rifle who's attempting to kill him. It was terrible. But I got to see... I got to see a man who was stoic, courageous, cared about his friends' safety first before his own life. He was an inspiration to everybody who was around him yesterday. 
 
"I wish the whole country could have witnessed what happened yesterday because they would have seen a real leader," he added. 

Oh, Look, a Video of a Cat Being Grilled Like Bobby Flay in Ohio Matt Vespa
Witkoff went on to praise Secret Service's response on Sunday.

"The Secret Service were exceptional," he told Hannity. "They had the president secured, in my estimation, because I was five yards away from him, in my estimation, maybe after the first shot, certainly after the second shot. So, by the time the fourth shot rang out, the president was on his way with that detail.

"It was as if they had practiced it 500 times before," he continued. "It was pretty awesome to watch them. And they were heroic because their lives were on the line."

