Harris Accused of Copying Another Trump Economic Policy

Vice President Kamala Harris is being accused of copying another economic policy from her GOP opponent.

Kevin Hassett, a former senior adviser to Trump and chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, told PBS’s Margaret Hoover that Harris took a page from "Trump’s playbook" when she proposed a $50,000 small business tax credit.

HOOVER: She gave an economic speech in North Carolina to small businesses. She has suggested is that $50,000 tax credit, I believe it would be a tax credit, would go to individuals who start up small businesses. That’s an idea that seems to have resonance with, you know, conservatives and centrist Democrats. How would you analyze that kind of an economic policy?

HASSETT: So that policy, the small business deduction, it’s $5,000 in the law now. And in 2018, President Trump and the Republicans wanted to expand the deduction to $20,000. It actually passed the House with very little Democratic support. And so, you know, Republicans are on the record as saying that there should be a bigger deduction for the start of a small business. And so this is an example of her reaching into Donald Trump’s playbook and taking one of his policies.

HOOVER: So you like it? You think it’s a good idea?

HASSETT: So, sure. Yes. Expanding the deduction for startup business is a good idea. And it’s something that Republicans tried to do in 2018, but the Democrats were opposed to it. And so it’s something that she was opposed to before she was for it. And so you could say, well, is she really for it now? Or, you know, could she explain why she changed her mind? (Transcript via PBS)