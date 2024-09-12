Did Someone Leak the Debate Questions to Kamala Harris?
Tipsheet

Harris Campaign Posts Debate as 'New Ad' But Omits Key Portion

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 12, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Harris campaign attempted to troll former President Donald Trump on Wednesday by posting most of Tuesday’s debate, calling it a “new ad.” 

The video ends after Harris' closing statement followed by, "I'm Kamala Harris and I approve this message." Not included was the Republican presidential nominee's final message to viewers where he called out the vice president for currently being in the White House and not fixing any of the issues discussed.

So, she just started by saying she's going to do this, she's going to do that, she's going to do all these wonderful things. Why hasn't she done it? She's been there for 3 1/2 years. They've had 3 1/2 years to fix the border. They've had 3 1/2 years to create jobs and all the things we talked about. Why hasn't she done it? She should leave right now, go down to that beautiful white house, go to the capitol, get everyone together and do the things you want to do. But you haven't done it. And you won't do it. Because you believe in things that the American people don't believe in. You believe in things like we're not going to frack. We're not going to take fossil fuel. We're not going to do, things that are going to make this country strong, whether you like it or not. Germany tried that and within one year they were back to building normal energy plants. We're not ready for it. We can't sacrifice our country for the sake of bad vision. But I just ask one simple question. Why didn't she do it? We're a failing nation. We're a nation that's in serious decline. We're being laughed at all over the world. All over the world, they laugh, I know the leaders very well. They're coming to see me. They call me. We're laughed at all over the world. They don't understand what happened to us as a nation. We're not a leader. We don't have any idea what's going on. We have wars going on in the Middle East. We have wars going on with Russia and Ukraine. We're going to end up in a third World War. And it will be a war like no other because of nuclear weapons, the power of weaponry. I rebuilt our entire military. She gave a lot of it away to the Taliban. She gave it to Afghanistan. What these people have done to our country, and maybe toughest of all is allowing millions of people to come into our country, many of them are criminals, and they're destroying our country. The worst president, the worst vice president in the history of our country. (Transcript of Trump's closing statement via ABC News)

