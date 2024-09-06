Harris Changes Her Tune on Plastic Straws

Vice President Kamala Harris has changed her position on yet another issue.

On Thursday, a campaign official for the Democratic presidential nominee told Axios she no longer supports banning plastic straws, a position she took during her 2020 presidential campaign.

In 2019, during a CNN town hall event, the progressive was asked whether they should be banned over environmental concerns.

“I think we should,” she replied, though she added that paper straws ought to be improved.

When Axios asked her campaign if she still stands by that position, an official said she does not support banning plastic straws.

“She cast the tie-breaking vote on the most consequential legislation to combat climate change and create clean energy jobs in history, and as President, she is going to be focused on expanding on that progress,” the official added. “She joked even then about how crappy paper straws are and the need to come up with better eco-friendly alternatives.”

It is the latest in a series of flip-flops on positions including Medicare for All, fracking, and possibly electric vehicle mandates.

During her interview with CNN last week, Harris insisted that while some of her policy positions have changed, her values have not.