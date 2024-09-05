Kamala's Top Surrogate Just Bulldozed One of Her Only Policy Proposals
There Was One Slight Problem With Fox News' Town Hall Event With Trump
More Polls Show Bad News for Kamala Harris
James Carville Warned This Sort of Stuff Is Poisonous for Liberals
The More People Hear From Kamala Harris The Less They Like Her
It's Not Bibi's Fault
A Familiar Face Is Coming Back to CNN
Here's the Message RFK Jr. Is Sending to Supporters if He Can't Get...
Beer Giant Becomes Latest Company to Ditch Its Woke Policies
KamalaGPT
The Constitution Stands in Their Way, So...
Flashback: Kamala Harris Called for Removing Police from Schools
Abortion and Identity Politics Are Harris's Pathways to Victory
When the Moral Compass Keeps Spinning Around and Around
Tipsheet

Harris Appears to Flip Flop on Yet Another Issue

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 05, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Vice President Kamala Harris has appeared to flip-flop on yet another policy position: electric vehicle mandates.

In a recent “fact check” email, a campaign spokesperson wrote that Harris “does not support an electric vehicle mandate,” a reversal of her previous positions on the issue.

Advertisement

In addition to supporting the Green New Deal, which included EV mandates, Harris also sponsored a bill during her time as a U.S. senator that sought to create a "national zero-emission vehicle standard," which would have required all passenger vehicles to be electric by 2040. Meanwhile, Harris ran on a platform as a presidential candidate in 2019 that called for mandates to phase out gas-powered vehicles even sooner, in 2035. After the Biden-Harris ticket won in 2020, Harris also pledged that all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles would be "zero-emission" by 2030. (Fox News)

Harris said in an interview with CNN last week that her “values have not changed,” even if her policy positions on some issues have.

"You mentioned the Green New Deal,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash. “I have always believed, and I have worked on it, that the climate crisis is real, that it is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time." 

Recommended

There Was One Slight Problem With Fox News' Town Hall Event With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

But when Axios asked Harris to clarify her position, her campaign ultimately declined to comment.


 

Tags: ELECTRIC CARS MANDATE KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was One Slight Problem With Fox News' Town Hall Event With Trump Matt Vespa
More Polls Show Bad News for Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Another Dumb, New Rule We Nevertheless Need to Make Them Obey Kurt Schlichter
James Carville Warned This Sort of Stuff Is Poisonous for Liberals Matt Vespa
Here's the Message RFK Jr. Is Sending to Supporters if He Can't Get Name Removed From Some Ballots Leah Barkoukis
The More People Hear From Kamala Harris The Less They Like Her Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There Was One Slight Problem With Fox News' Town Hall Event With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement