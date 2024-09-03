Wait, Did CNN Edit Segments of Their Interview With Kamala Harris?
Tipsheet

Johnson Reportedly Looking to Attach SAVE Act to Short-Term Funding Bill

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 03, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Majority Leader Mike Johnson (R-LA) is reportedly considering a plan to include legislation that cracks down on noncitizens voting in a short-term funding bill. 

With money for federal agencies running out on Sept. 30, Johnson is in discussions with GOP leadership to include the SAVE Act into a continuing resolution that extends government funding to March 2025, Punchbowl News reports. 

Attaching the SAVE Act to a spending bill may prove to be an uphill battle, however.

Why is Johnson doing this? The speaker is getting pressure from hardline conservatives and former President Donald Trump to attach the SAVE Act to the CR even if it threatens a shutdown.

Conservatives also want a CR until next year in hopes that Trump will be back in office.

We’ll note that this is the speaker’s opening salvo. Johnson is running this play early – the week of Sept. 9 – to try to give himself time to make the case that he moved a CR and the onus should be on the Senate to accept it.

Will this work? No. First, it’ll be difficult for Johnson to get 218 votes for this proposal. There are a lot of House Republicans who just won’t vote for any CR. The hope in the GOP leadership is that Johnson will gain Republican votes by inserting the SAVE Act.

But moderate Republicans and those in swing districts have little to gain here by threatening a shutdown just five weeks before Election Day. The Senate won’t go for it – including some Republicans – and the White House will say no. (Punchbowl News)

While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly been working to get House Republicans to not include the SAVE Act on a short-term funding bill—fearing such a move would backfire because Democrats would then attempt to push their own priorities—some Republicans in the upper chamber welcomed the move.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) recalled that the legislation did receive some support from Democrats. 

In July, the White House said it "strongly opposes" the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote. 

